UniHealth Reports PAT of Rs 430 Lakhs in H1 FY24

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9: UniHealth Consultancy Limited. (NSE - UNIHEALTH), a global healthcare service provider, announced its unaudited Financial Results for H1FY24.

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights H1 FY24:

* Total Revenue of Rs 2285.29 Lakhs

* EBITDA of Rs 784.46 Lakhs

* EBITDA Margin of 34.33%

* PAT of Rs 429.75 Lakhs

* PAT Margin of 18.81%

* EPS Of Rs 3.15

Key Standalone Financial Highlights H1 FY24:

* Total Revenue of Rs 187.83 Lakhs

* EBITDA of Rs 64.39 Lakhs

* EBITDA Margin of 34.28 %

* PAT of Rs 49.61 Lakhs

* PAT Margin of 26.41%

* EPS Of Rs 0.43

Commenting on the performance, Dr. Akshay Parmar, Founder & Managing Director of UniHealth Consultancy said, "We are delighted to announce significant developments in our growth journey. We're expanding our team and acquiring new office space to support our multi-vertical expansion. In Tanzania, we're exploring the management or acquisition of a dialysis center and polyclinic in Dar-es-Salaam. This move will substantially boost our presence in the region.

We're in discussions with Air Tanzania and Myanmar Airways International to launch unique Medical Travel Programs, enhancing our market share. Our Board's approval to extend debt to UniHealth Pharmaceuticals Private Limited will facilitate product distribution in Uganda and Nigeria.

With successful IPO funding and positive industry trends, we're proactively expanding in key geographies, broadening our service portfolio, and nurturing future leaders within our organization to support growth across all business verticals."

