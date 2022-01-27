Union Budget 2022: Modi govt likely to make big announcement regarding Jan Dhan account

As the budget date is approaching, there is a lot of talk about expectations, demands and what the government can change. The Narendra Modi government at the Centre will present the fourth budget of its second term on February 1, 2022. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2022-23 for the fourth time. In the forthcoming budget, the Narendra Modi government at the Centre may make some big announcements regarding Jan Dhan Account.

According to media reports, the forthcoming budget is likely to be linked to schemes like Atal Pension Yojana and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana to promote digital transactions in Jandhan accounts. This will be the third phase of the Prime Minister's Jandhan Seva. In Digital Banking, Jandhan account holders can also avail the facility of mobile banking. The government plans to link schemes like Atal Pension Yojana, Sukanya Samrudhi Yojana with Jandhan accounts. If this is done, the amount of these schemes can be deposited from Jandhan accounts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) in his Independence Day speech on 15 August 2014. The Prime Minister's Jandhan Yojana is one of the ambitious schemes of the government and its objective is to connect more people to the banking system. The biggest feature of Jandhan account is that there is no need to keep minimum balance in it. Jandhan accounts can be opened in banks, post offices and nationalized banks.