Union Budget only for Andhra, Bihar; Maha got nothing, says MVA

Mumbai, July 23 The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi on Tuesday slammed the Union Budget 2024-2025 as “intended only for Andhra Pradesh and Bihar”, “copying many points of the INDIA alliance Lok Sabha manifesto” with “nothing for the farmers.”

The MVA-INDIA bloc partners claimed that the budget was only aimed at “saving” the BJP-led government at the Centre which has shown its “hatred” for Maharashtra.

MVA Leader of Opposition in the Council, Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Ambadas Danve said that just recently Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Maharashtra the ‘powerhouse’ of the country that generates the highest taxation revenues.

“The state has been again tossed around for the goal of a $5 trillion economy, but since the people here did not vote for the BJP in LS polls, the Centre has hit back at them. The three leaders of the ruling Mahayuti alliance are now defeated by their own people,” said Danve.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, the Congress’ Vijay Wadettiwar said that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, whose parties are supporting the NDA regime, “have been given a boost in the budget.”

“Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has also supported them…But what did this state get in return – Thenga! Why treat (like this) the state that pays the highest tax (revenue) in the country,” Wadettiwar demanded.

NCP(SP) National General Secretary Jitendra Awhad said Naidu and Nitish Kumar have got a “return gift” for propping up the BJP, though Mumbai and Maharashtra play a major role in the country’s economic development.

“The PM came to Mumbai and promised to make it a world-class financial centre, but when it comes to giving funds, Maharashtra is left high and dry. The fact that the stock markets crashed today is enough to make sense of the budget,” Awhad said sharply.

Congress state President, Nana Patole said the budget is all about big numbers and catchy slogans but bereft of any concrete policy or vision.

“Despite huge unemployment, there is nothing real to provide stable jobs to the youth, not a single relief for the farmers on the GST aspects, nothing to tackle inflation. All sections are disappointed including the tillers, youth, students, women, MSMEs, and others. It's clear that the Mahayuti enjoys no credit at the Centre as huge funds have been given to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh,” said Patole strongly.

NCP(SP) state President Jayant Patil said that belying claims, the Centre failed to take any bold decision even the size of a sesame seed and there was no funding for social welfare schemes and other sections of people, but it was only intended to prevent the government from falling.

“This is a compromise budget, the states that did not support BJP in LS polls like Maharashtra or even Uttar Pradesh, got nothing. Surprisingly, the MGNREGS which Modi had termed as the ‘monument of UPA failure’ has received the highest funding in the budget, proving the utility of the UPA’s welfare policies,” said Patil.

SS(UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray said that it was understandable to give huge funds for Bihar-Andhra Pradesh, but what was Maharashtra’s fault as it was ignored completely though it is the largest source of tax collection.

“What did this state get against its huge contribution to the nation, despite having an unconstitutional and corrupt government in the state… It's only looting the state with corruption and then taxes after taxes,” said Thackeray Jr.

The SS(UBT) said that the budget has given huge provisions for Bihar of Rs 58,900 crore for infrastructure and other schemes, Rs 26,000 crore for roads, Rs 21,400 crore for Pirpainti power plant, etc. Similarly Andhra Pradesh has got Rs 15,000 crore for various projects, and despite the PM’s claims to give equal justice to all in the country, the government has only helped those states which bow before it, while Maharashtra remains neglected.

Taking a swipe, NCP(SP) National Spokesperson Clyde Crasto wondered if Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented the national budget only for Bihar-Andhra Pradesh – “a hold-onto crutches budget” – and it was a budget for the NDA not the country, and if it was unfavourable to them (Bihar-Andhra Pradesh), the government would fall.

SS(UBT) National Spokesperson Kishore Tiwari said that as expected, the budget has thumbed its nose at the agricultural community and pointed out how he had submitted a series of suggestions to give a Rs 1 lakh crore package (July 17) for the farmers in Maharashtra plagued by the highest number of farmland suicides.

Patole added that the NDA has copied the Congress’ 2024 Manifesto almost in toto, proving it has no policy at all to provide permanent jobs to millions of youth that can help reduce the unemployment burden.

“Due to demonetisation, lockdown and a faulty GST policy, the NDA-BJP government devastated the MSME sector which accounts for 50 per cent of employment and 25 per cent of GDP, but this has been virtually ignored in the budget,” Patole said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor