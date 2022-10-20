Union Cabinet Minister Ashwini Vaishnav felicitates Young Industrialist Rohit Somani from Indore with Excellence Award

New Delhi (India), October 20: Young and renowned Entrepreneur from Indore, Shri Rohit Somani has been recognised for his significant contributions in bringing state of art technologies and solutions in the field of Food and Grains Processing by Shri Ashwini Vaishnav, a very distinguished Union Cabinet Minister for Railways, Communication, Electronics & IT of Modi Government, in an award ceremony held at the Hotel ‘The Imperial’, Janpath, New Delhi on 14th October 2022. Shri Somani brings a trust and quality symbol & standard with its state of art Technology driven Machines, which are tested and certified by Govt. of India.

During the Panel Discussion of the Ceremony, Shri Somani conveyed that our country has achieved the target of Food Security and now it’s time to provide economic security to Farmers of the country and this is possible when our Farmers will have access of the latest Machines for processing their Grains with cost effective measures which can pave the way for technology availability in rural areas.

This award recognized his passion and dedication towards the needs of the Farmers and outstanding contributions in availability of modern Machines for agriculture & food sectors.

https://youtu.be/tXm9pdwhHBA

