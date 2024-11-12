Union government releases XV finance commission grants for rural local bodies in Kerala and Meghalaya

New Delhi [India], November 12 : The Union Government has disbursed the Fifteenth Finance Commission (XV FC) Grants for the fiscal year 2024-25, benefiting Rural Local Bodies (RLBs) in Kerala and Meghalaya.

According to the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, the grants aim to strengthen local self-governance and bolster the delivery of essential services in rural communities, driving sustainable development.

For Kerala, the government has released the second installment of Untied Grants, totaling Rs266.80 crore, for Rural Local Bodies.

This allocation will support all 14 eligible District Panchayats, 152 Block Panchayats, and 941 Gram Panchayats across the state. Meanwhile, in Meghalaya, the first installment of Untied Grants for the fiscal year 2021-22, amounting to Rs27 crore, has been disbursed to benefit the three Autonomous District CouncilsKhasi, Garo, and Jaintia.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj and the Ministry of Jal Shakti's Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation recommended these grants, which were subsequently approved by the Ministry of Finance. The XV FC Grants are released biannually, with two installments provided in a single financial year.

Untied Grants give RLBs the flexibility to address specific local needs across the 29 subjects defined in the Eleventh Schedule of the Indian Constitution, excluding salaries and establishment costs.

Additionally, Tied Grants focus on critical areas, including sanitation efforts to maintain Open Defecation-Free (ODF) status, waste management, and initiatives related to drinking water supply, rainwater harvesting, and water recycling.

The disbursement underscores the government's commitment to empowering Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and Rural Local Bodies, fostering accountability, capability, and self-reliance in rural governance.

This initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas,' promoting inclusive growth and participatory democracy. By strengthening PRIs and RLBs, the government reinforces these institutions as foundational pillars for national development, contributing to the vision of a prosperous and self-reliant "Viksit Bharat."

