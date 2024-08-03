Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia showcases India's technological prowess with successful 5G test and video call

New Delhi [India], August 3 : Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tested the 5G phone technology developed by the Center for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) at the C-DOT campus in New Delhi on Saturday.

Utilizing BSNL's 5G technology, he made a video call to a C-DOT employee, demonstrating the capability and readiness of indigenous 5G technology.

This successful test signifies a major milestone in India's telecom sector and its potential to compete globally.

Scindia visited multiple departments of the C-DOT facility and engaged in discussions with numerous scientists and tech experts. These interactions highlight the collaborative efforts and expertise driving India's telecom advancements.

He also chaired a meeting with the telecom scientists, where they discussed various innovations and new technologies currently under development at the C-DOT.

The focus of the meeting was on strategies to propel India to the forefront of the global telecom industry. Scindia emphasized the importance of indigenous technology and innovation in achieving this goal.

Scindia's commitment to advancing India's standing in various high-tech fields was evident throughout his visit. He reiterated his dedication to making India a leader not only in telecommunications but also in cybersecurity and defence technology.

Sharing his experience on social media, Scindia's post on X (formerly Twitter) resonated with the public, garnering widespread appreciation.

He posted, "Connecting India! Tried @BSNLCorporate's #5G enabled phone call," reflecting his enthusiasm and confidence in the capabilities of Indian technology.

On July 18, Scindia stated that while 6G technology is still in development, India is actively participating in the global advancement of 6G. At the launch of the India Mobile Congress 2024, Scindia emphasized that India is not lagging in technological development.

He explained, "We are not falling behind anywhere in terms of development. There are two aspects to developing 5G. One is to be able to give a larger pipe with greater speed and less latency, and the second is to take the industry forward. Every technological paradigm brings with it a lot of opportunities. When drones came to India, it was a technological change. You have a hardware and a software aspect of it. Every use will require a different software".

Scindia highlighted the aim to develop new applications based on 5G technology and noted significant changes in the telecom industry.

"6G is a developing technology. There is no target set for it in the world. Today, the transmission from 4G to 5G is happening, and the definition of 6G is being defined around the world. As far as 4G is concerned, we were behind the curve, in 5G, we are on the curve; and in 6G, we are a part of the developing process across the world. That's the delta change that happened in the telecom industry in India," he added.

The India Mobile Congress is Asia's largest telecom, media, and technology forum, showcasing India's advancements and providing a platform for announcements and start-ups to present innovative products and solutions.

