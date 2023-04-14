New Delhi [India], April 14 : Union Minister for Fisheries, mal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala on Friday launched the mal Pandemic Preparedness Initiative and World Bank-funded mal Health System Support for One Health to enhance India's preparedness and response to potential mal pandemics, in line with the One Health approach.

According to the Ministry of Fisheries, mal Husbandry and Dairying, this initiative aims to enhance India's preparedness and response to mal pandemics, with a focus on zoonotic diseases that pose a threat to both mal and human health.

The ministry said this initiative will help to improve veterinary services and infrastructure, disease surveillance capabilities, early detection and response, build the capacity of mal health professionals, and awareness among farmers through community outreach.

The event also saw the launch of the World Bank-funded project on 'mal Health System Support for One Health (AHSSOH)' that aims at creating an ecosystem for a better mal health management system using the One Health approach covering five states in India.

Parshottam Rupala said, "India is home to a diverse mal species, and the livestock sector plays a critical role in the country's economy and food security. However, we are also vulnerable to threats posed by emerging and zoonotic diseases." He said the mal Pandemic Preparedness Initiative is a proactive step to protect mal resources and ensure the safety and health of people.

The mal Pandemic Preparedness Initiative and the World Bank-funded mal Health System Support for One Health are the comprehensive efforts to address mal pandemics in a holistic manner. "By strengthening our mal health systems and implementing the One Health approach, we can better prevent and control zoonotic diseases, which not only impact the health and welfare of our mals but also have significant economic impact and human health concerns," the minister said.

During the event, MoS for Fisheries, mal Husbandry and Dairying L Murugan said, "The launch of the mal Pandemic Preparedness Initiative (APPI) and mal Health System Support for One Health (AHSSOH) project is a step closer to addressing the mal pandemic and preparedness to handle any unknown infections in future." He said by working together to implement One Health initiatives, the government can promote sustainable and healthy fisheries that benefit both people and the environment.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department of mal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD), stated, "In order to move towards preparing the system for meeting any pandemic like exigency, various actions are to be coordinated including strengthening of surveillance of disease, creating models for disease forewarning, improving R&D (research and development) ecosystem and diagnostic capacities, streamlining regulatory ecosystem, providing better responses in the field and mobilising resources."

Rajesh Kumar Singh said DAHD has initiated important changes for improving livestock systems and programmes in the country. mal Pandemic Preparedness Initiative or APPI is one such initiative to cover all aspects of disease prevention, control and pandemic preparedness comprehensively.

