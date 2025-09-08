Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Dedicates World Class Sports Academy at JGU to the Nation

OP Jindal University

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], September 8: Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister of Power & Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India and former Chief Minister of Haryana, inaugurated and dedicated the World-Class Naveen Jindal Sports Academy at O.P. Jindal Global University to the Nation in the presence of sporting luminaries, medal winners and athletes from Haryana and other distinguished guests from the state. He was welcomed to grace the occasion by the Chancellor Mr. Naveen Jindal, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha at the university in the presence of Haryana's Arjuna Awardees, Bhim Awardees, Dronacharya awardee and Dhyanchand awardee.

Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister of Power & Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, said in his Inaugural Address, "I am delighted to dedicate the Naveen Jindal Sports Academy to the nation as Haryana is the land of sports. Haryana is synonymous with sports excellence. The Academy, with its world class facilities, has been designed to nurture the champions of tomorrow. Haryana, the sporting powerhouse, has consistently produced sportspersons who bring laurels on the global stage and JGU has added a powerful new chapter to that legacy. The National Sports Policy (NSP) 2025 marks a landmark step towards reshaping India's sporting landscape. This Sports Academy is a reflection of this larger vision where infrastructure, talent and opportunity converge. We will be inspiring a new generation to embrace sports. JGU is a renowned and globally recognised university and is now considered a milestone in higher education. Development must be done in continuation of our history and culture and Haryana has been a pathbreaker in supporting sports and a sporting culture across communities from villages to cities, especially encouraging children to be involved in sporting activities. Sports also teaches humility, discipline, dedication and hard work which will strengthen the students at JGU."

Mr. Naveen Jindal, Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU), spoke eloquently about the significance of sports while welcoming famous Haryana sportspersons at the event and credited his vision to the inspiration and encouragement of his father, the late O.P. Jindal, and said, "It was my dream to build a world class university in Haryana in his memory and I hope you have seen that today at the campus where from teaching to hostels, dining to health, sports to the campus, everything has been created for a global experience for learning and education. JGU is a not-for-profit institution as education is the biggest contribution we can make for social development. Good education helps our students become better and responsible citizens. As an avid sportsperson myself, I believe that every student should have access and avenues for sports as it gives them new energy. Across India, Haryana has the largest number of medal winners in the country." The Chancellor announced a plan to develop the capabilities of 50 elite and talented sportspersons who will go on to participate at the international level and represent India globally. "This will further inspire other students to become avid sportspersons as well."

The respected audience included:

Arjuna Awardees: Ashok Kumar, Wrestling; Mamta Kharb, Hockey; Manoj Kumar, Boxing; Yashpal Solanki, Judo; Virender Singh, Wrestling; Babita, Wrestling; Abhishek Verma, Archer; Rajender Singh Bhanwala, Rowing; Amir Singh, Volleyball; Yogeshwar Dutt, Wrestling; Dalel Singh, Volleyball.

Bhim Awardees: Arun, Special Olympic Roller; Keshav Malik, Badminton, Specially-Abled Sports Person; Shivani Kataria, Swimming; Kavita, Boxing; Sant Kumar, Athletics; Sandeep Kumar, Boxing; Sandeep Singh, Athletics; Bijender Singh, Dragon Boat; Amit, Athletics; Suman Kumari, Wrestling; Vinod Kumar, Wrestling; Amir Singh, Volleyball; Dalel Singh, Volleyball; Meena, Boxing; Ramcharan Singh, Athletics; Vinod Kumar, Wrestling.

Dronacharya Awardees: Mahabir Singh, Wrestling; Ramcharan Singh, Boxing.

Dhyanchand Awardee: Manoj Kumar, Wrestling.

Professor (Dr) C. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Founding Vice Chancellor, JGU, welcomed the distinguished guests and said, "It is a great honour to welcome Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, a visionary leader on this historic occasion, who has led Haryana to great development and growth. He has a deep and abiding commitment to education and its power to help transform society. His presence today at the dedication ceremony of the Naveen Jindal Sports Academy is a privilege for the university. This is also a celebration of our visionary Chancellor's leadership who has made great contributions towards nation building and growth of sports to empower the youth. At JGU we believe that education is not limited to books and classes, but the development of the heart, soul and mind. We need to nurture our universities to become the benchmark for the future and JGU is committed to that ambition."

Other leading Haryana guests included: Lehar Singh Siroya, Member of Rajya Sabha; Subhas Barala, Member of Rajya Sabha; Ramchander Jangra, Member of Rajya Sabha; Abhay Kumar Sinha, Member of Lok Sabha; Chaudhary Dharambir Singh, Member of Lok Sabha; Rekha Sharma, Member of Rajya Sabha; Richard Vanlalhmangaiha, Member of Lok Sabha; Satpal Jhamba, Member of Legislative Assembly, Pundri; Kulwant Bajigar, Member of Legislative Assembly, Kaithal; Shrimati Krishna Gehlot, Member of Legislative Assembly, Rai; Pawan Kharkhoda, Member of Legislative Assembly, Kharkhoda; Devendra Kadyan, Member of Legislative Assembly, Ganaur; Nikhil Madan, Member of Legislative Assembly, Sonipat; Manmohan Goyal, Mayor, Rohtak; Sushil Sarwan, IAS, Deputy Commissioner of Sonipat and Prof. Rajbir Singh, Vice Chancellor, Maharshi Dayanand University - Rohtak

The Naveen Jindal Sports Academy (NJSA) was established to support JGU's intention of becoming a globally-recognised centre of excellence for sports training, education, and research, fostering the next generation of elite athletes, coaches, and sports professionals. JGU established the NJSA in honour of the university's Chancellor, Mr. Naveen Jindal, an active polo player, a national record holder in skeet shooting, and a prominent voice for the integration of sports into the education system.

Introducing The World-Class Sports Academy, Mr. Peter Trevaskis, Dean, Naveen Jindal Sports Academy, JGU, said, "Today is a strong statement of intent from O.P. Jindal Global University about its commitment to physical activity, healthy living, and the desire to contribute positively to the growth of India's sporting capability. The Naveen Jindal Sports Academy is the realisation of the vision and passion of our Chancellor and is a true world-class facility that will benefit generations of students, faculty and staff, and is the foundational building block we need to create a true high-performance sports environment at JGU." The NJSA provides students with world-class facilities which support swimming, athletics, basketball, badminton, volleyball, shooting, squash, dance and yoga, combat sports, table tennis, snooker, pool, and an expansive gymnasium and physiotherapy centre to support overall health and wellbeing.

Professor (Dr.) Arpita Gupta, Dean of Research, introduced the Chief Guest Manohar Lal Khattar with a comprehensive overview of his many achievements as a leader and supporter of education.

In his Vote of Thanks, Professor Dabiru Sridhar Patnaik, Registrar, JGU, said, "We are honoured to have the Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and former Chief Minister of Haryana on this historic occasion. We thank the Chancellor Mr. Naveen Jindal for his vision to build a world class facility at JGU."

