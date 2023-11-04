Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Unveils State-of-the-Art Library cum Activity centre at Assam down town University, Guwahati

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

Panikhaiti (Assam) [India], November 4: Assam down town University is immensely grateful to announce the successful completion of a momentous occasion that marked a significant chapter in our institution's history. AdtU hosted an Inauguration of Library cum Activity centre at the Panikhaiti campus, featuring the distinguished presence of Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari, the Honorable Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India.

Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Union Minister of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Govt of India, inaugurated Library cum Activity centre; a 4 storied 40000 sq. ft. a state-of-the-art facility housing an auditorium with a 500-seat capacity, multiple seminar halls for parallel sessions, an advanced AV production studio, a modern cafeteria, a multi-storied library, an art gallery, a yoga hall, a gymnasium, a swimming pool, and an indoor stadium with multi-sport facilities. The proceeds from this event will be directed towards the construction of the AdtU Amphitheatre.

In a highlight of the event, AdtU conferred an honorary Doctorate, PhD D.Litt (Honoris Causa) to the Honorable Union Minister, recognizing his exceptional contributions to the field of Road Transport and Highways. This honorary Doctorate signifies AdtU's deep appreciation for the Minister's dedication to the betterment of our nation's infrastructure. The event also embarked on recognising the various categories such as Outstanding Researcher 2022-23 to Dr. Saikat Sen, Professor, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Science Best Performer PG Student to Aniya Teli, from M. Pharm Programme, Best Performer UG Student to Samujjal Talukdar, from BCA Programme.

This special convocation and academic block inauguration marked a momentous occasion for Assam down town University, celebrating the pursuit of knowledge and the dedication of our students and faculty. We were honored to welcome the Honorable Union Minister and all distinguished guests to our campus for this historic event.

Assam down town University is a leading institution of higher education dedicated to fostering academic excellence and providing an environment for holistic learning. Situated in the serene landscape of Panikhaiti, Assam, the university offers a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs across various disciplines. With state-of-the-art facilities and a commitment to nurturing talent, AdtU is a premier destination for educational and research pursuits.

