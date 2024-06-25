Union Minister Pralhad Joshi calls for global collaboration at ISO Council meeting on sugar and biofuels

New Delhi [India], June 25 : Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi highlighted the need for international collaboration and the adoption of advanced technologies for the further development of the sugar industry at a workshop titled 'Sugar and Biofuels - Emerging Vistas,' held at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on Tuesday.

India is hosting a global event in the sugar sector, the 'ISO Council Meeting,' in New Delhi from June 25th to 27th. Delegates from over 30 countries and representatives from various international organizations are participating to discuss critical issues in the sugar and biofuel sectors.

During the event, Union Minister Joshi said, "It is a matter of great pride for all of us that the 64th Council Meeting of the International Sugar Organisation (ISO) is being organized in India this time. I am confident that this meeting will prove to be a milestone in taking the sugar sector to new heights of progress through collaboration and innovation among ISO member countries."

He also highlighted the importance of sugarcane for the biofuel industry, noting that India has achieved almost 10 per cent ethanol blending, which is boosting renewable energy in the country.

"Sugarcane serves as the key crop in the biofuel sector. India's strides in the biofuel industry are positively impacting both economic growth and agricultural prosperity. By utilizing biofuels, we are creating new opportunities for farmers in addition to boosting renewable energy. Today, we have surpassed the 10 per cent mark in ethanol blending. Looking ahead, biofuels will continue to drive India towards Atmanirbhar (self-reliance) and a sustainable future," Joshi said.

Sanjeev Kapoor, Secretary of Food and Public Distribution, also expressed optimism about surpassing expected sugar production figures for 2024-25. He noted significant progress in ethanol blending, which increased from 1.4 per cent in 2013-14 to over 15 per cent recently, with a goal of 20 per cent blending by 2025-26. The initial monsoon in Western and Southern India has been promising, raising hopes for a good crop in the upcoming season.

Kapoor reassured that India would meet its domestic sugar consumption needs and support ethanol production. He emphasized the government's priority on ethanol production and blending and noted that the overall blending for the 2023-24 Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) is higher than last year.

As the world's largest consumer and second-largest producer of sugar, India has been nominated as the Chair of the ISO for 2024. As part of the meeting agenda, India has organized several events, including an industrial tour for international delegates. On Monday, delegates visited a grain-based distillery in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, to observe India's adoption of state-of-the-art technology in the production of biofuels and other by-products.

