Union Minister Pralhad Joshi flags off 435 MW solar plant in Rajasthan

New Delhi [India] July 19 : Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi,Union Minister Pralhad Joshi flags off 435 MW s inaugurated the 435 MW Gorbea Solar Power Project in Rajasthan, calling it a model of speed and sustainability.

The Gorbea project is developed by Zelestra India. The project was completed in under eight months and will generate 755 GWh of clean electricity annually, enough to power 1.28 lakh homes and reduce 7.05 lakh tonnes of carbon emissions every year, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said.

The project is spread across 1,250 acres and is backed by a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India.

Additionally, the Minister noted that nearly 70 per cent of the state's power capacity now comes from renewable sources, including 29.5 GW from solar and 5.2 GW from wind.

The Minister praised the innovative model of farmer participation, with land leased from local farmers to provide stable incomes. During construction, over 700 local workers were employed, supporting livelihoods and skills development. The supporting infrastructure, including a substation and 6.5 km transmission line, was completed in just five months.

"Our farmers are no longer just food providers. They are now energy providers as well," he said.

Equipped with advanced TOPCon bifacial mono PERC solar modules and over 1,300 robotic cleaning units, the facility is designed for high efficiency. Union Minister also discussed about the ongoing work, like Perovskite Tandem Solar Cells, and encouraged Rajasthan officials to explore pilot projects using this next-generation solar technology.

He commended the Rajasthan government's efforts, including the adoption of the Integrated Clean Energy Policy 2024 and the Rajasthan Green Hydrogen Policy. Over Rs 6.57 lakh crore in renewable investments were committed in 2024. Under national schemes like PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and PM-KUSUM, Rajasthan has made significant progress with rooftop installations and solar pump deployment.

Furthermore, Joshi also announced that India has already achieved its 2030 target of 50 per cent installed capacity from non-fossil sources. He emphasised Rajasthan's untapped 284 GW wind potential and called the Gorbea project a beacon of India's clean energy future.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor