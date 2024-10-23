Union Minister Pralhad Joshi launches phase-II of Bharat Chana Dal initiative to enhance affordable pulse availability

New Delhi [India], October 23 : Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, launched Phase II of the Bharat Chana Dal initiative in Delhi-NCR on Wednesday, aimed at making pulses more accessible and affordable for consumers.

According to the Ministry, 3 lakh tons of Chana stock from the price stabilization buffer will be converted into Chana Dal and Chana Whole, with retail prices set at ₹70 per kg and ₹58 per kg, respectively.

In addition to Chana, the government has introduced Bharat-branded pulses such as Moong and Masur dals to the market. Bharat Moong Dal will be available at a retail price of ₹107 per kg, Bharat Moong Sabut at ₹93 per kg, and Bharat Masur Dal at ₹89 per kg.

During the launch event, which included the flagging off of mobile vans by NCCF, NAFED, and Kendriya Bhandar, Union Minister Joshi highlighted the government's commitment to ensuring the availability of essential food items at affordable prices. Direct interventions in the retail sale of basic food items, such as rice, atta, dals, and onions, have helped maintain price stability.

To further support domestic pulse production, the government has implemented several policy measures, including raising the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for pulses annually and announcing the procurement of Tur, Urad, and Masur without a ceiling for the 2024-25 season.

Additionally, NCCF and NAFED have conducted awareness campaigns, seed distribution, and pre-registration for assured procurement during the Kharif 2024-25 sowing season, with similar activities planned for the upcoming Rabi season.

To ensure adequate supply, the government has extended duty-free imports of pulses, including Tur, Urad, Masur, Chana, and Yellow Peas, until March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively.

This strategy, along with increased Kharif pulse cultivation, has contributed to a downward trend in the prices of most pulses since July 2024, with the retail prices of Tur, Urad, Moong, and Masur remaining stable or declining over the past three months.

In a related effort to stabilize vegetable prices, the government has procured 4.7 lakh tonnes of onions from the Rabi crop for the price stabilization buffer. Since the start of onion disposal on September 5, 2024, 1.15 lakh tonnes have been distributed across 77 centres in 21 states by NCCF and 43 centres in 16 states by NAFED.

To accelerate distribution, onions are being transported in bulk by rail for the first time. Recently, the Kanda Express transported 1,600 metric tonnes from Nashik to Delhi, with additional shipments arranged for Chennai, Lucknow, and Varanasi.

Furthermore, the Department of Consumer Affairs has requested Indian Railways to facilitate the transport of onions from Nashik to multiple locations in the northeastern region, ensuring wider availability of onions at reasonable prices across the country.

