Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar to lead 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' in Pune

New Delhi [India], February 27 : Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar will spearhead the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' in Pune on Wednesday.

The event will witness the participation of young Indians, startups, industrialists, and prominent citizens where the minister will hold discussions aimed at propelling the country towards the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Electronics and IT said in a press release.

Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar's active involvement underscores the government's commitment to fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and inclusive growth across the country, read the press releae.

The event promises to be a platform for insightful discussions, brainstorming sessions, and strategic collaborations aimed at harnessing India's immense potential and charting a course towards unparalleled progress.

During the event, the Minister will shed light on the remarkable progress India is making towards becoming a USD 5 trillion economy which will bring unprecedented opportunities for the youth of the nation, the release said.

At the heart of the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' is a concerted effort to amplify awareness and outreach, extending to every nook and corner of the countryfrom Gram Panchayats to Urban Local Bodies, read the press release.

The campaign's multifaceted approach includes engaging with eligible individuals under various government schemes, disseminating crucial information, fostering meaningful interactions with beneficiaries, and enrolling potential beneficiaries for future benefits.

The initiative embodies a collaborative ethos, bringing together Ministries/Departments of the Government of India, State Governments, Central Government Organizations, and Institutions in a unified endeavor to empower citizens and realize the vision of a Viksit Bharat, read the press release.

By fostering maximum participation from all stakeholders, the campaign aims to catalyze inclusive development and usher in an era of prosperity for all.

