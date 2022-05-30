Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and Ashwani Kumar Choubey inaugurated Kanaka Jewellers in Karol Bagh

Kanaka Jewellers, located on Gurdwara Road in Karol Bagh, Delhi was inaugurated by Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, on this occasion, he said that there was a time price of gold used to be 5-6 thousand but today gold's price is about 52 thousand rupees, Indian people loves gold very much.

Whether it is love, marriage, engagement or any festival, people consider it very auspicious to buy gold, I call on people to buy Kanaka gold, especially appeal to women, come and buy jewellery of your choice.

The owner of Kanaka Jewellers Sanchali Dey said that I am a designer, so that people can get the jewellery of their choice, for that I have started this jewelery showroom, this is the first jewellery showroom of a Bengali women in the entire Karol Bagh, you can buy all types of jewellery here, especially brides. We will get their favorite jewellery designed by our extremely talented designers.

You can buy all types of Gold, Silver, Platinum, White Gold from here, and keeping in mind every section of the society and their budget, we will make modern jewellery according to everyone's budget, on the occasion of this inauguration.

Union Minister Ashwani Kumar Choubey was also present. He congratulated the owner of Kanaka Jewelers. Karol Bagh is a well-known market for jewellery from where everyone is eager to shop for jewellery whether they get engaged, get married or on a festival.

During this inauguration Secretary of Kali Bari Mandir, Delhi Swapan Ganguly, EX-National Office Secretary, Bjp Kisan Morcha, Sudheer Kumar Jha and many reputed politicians, businessmen and secretaries of different Member of Parliaments were present there.

This story is provided by GPRC.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor