Uniqus Consultech and Sustainable Lab to Partner for Deployment of Uniqus' Proprietary Tech Platform for ESG Reporting in Japan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4: Uniqus Consultech, a tech-enabled global platform that offers consulting solutions in the accounting & reporting, finance operations, governance, risk, ESG, and technology domains, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Sustainable Lab, a leading Japan-based ESG data solutions provider. The partnership involves using Uniqus' technology platform, ESG UniVerse, to enable companies in Japan meet their ESG reporting requirements.

ESG UniVerse has already been deployed successfully by companies across the globe. The platform incorporates features which that help organizations traverse efficiently through their entire ESG journey, ranging from disclosures and greenhouse gas accounting to value chain assessment. With a unique blend of strong ESG domain capabilities and innovative GenAI-based technology, ESG UniVerse streamlines data management, enhances user experience, and supports organizations in achieving their long-term ESG goals.

This partnership has led to the launch of TERRAST, that is powered by ESG UniVerse. The platform will be leveraged to assist clients in Japan on ESG reporting including some of the newer frameworks such as the Sustainability Standards Board of Japan (SSBJ) and the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

The challenge of accurate ESG disclosure and internal data management

With Japanese companies preparing to implement SSBJ standards from fiscal year 2027 and CSRD requirements from 2028, the need for a reliable, scalable ESG data management tool is rising. Many companies still rely on manual processes to gather data from domestic and international sites, making it difficult to meet increasing regulatory expectations, ensure transparency, and establish workflows robust enough to withstand third-party assurance.

The built-in features of TERRAST and ESG UniVerse address these challenges and the platform has been further customized to support compliance with SSBJ and CSRD regulations. The platform will continue to be enhanced with new features over time.

Key features of the platform include:

* Multi-framework compatibility: Compliant with SSBJ, CSRD (ESRS), and other global ESG frameworks. Users can select multiple frameworks, and the system auto generates templates tailored for each requirement.

* Flexible data collection and integration: Supports API connections, OCR-based GHG calculations, and bulk Excel uploads, and companies with existing data systems can continue using them.

* Governance-ready architecture: Include input/update/approval logs, role-based access control, and hierarchical design, all supporting third-party assurance requirements.

* Advanced analytics and visualization: Flexible dashboards, supporting management insights and internal communication.

* Framework aligned output: Generates structured outputs that align with regulatory requirements.

* Non-financial data as strategic management information: Custom KPIs aligned with company-specific materiality to leverage non-financial data for strategic decision-making.

* Gen AI capabilities: Enhance data collection & analysis, enriches content for reporting & disclosures, facilitates research across ESG landscape & provide insights for meeting an organization's short & long term ESG vision.

Jamil Khatri, Co-Founder & CEO of Uniqus Consultech, commented, "At Uniqus, we are committed to supporting our clients with innovative technology and deep expertise in ESG. The partnership reflects our philosophy of fusing deep domain expertise with scalable technology to solve real-world problems. As regulatory expectations around ESG evolve, companies need modern platforms that are both robust and agile. Our partnership with Sustainable Lab combines the best of global tech and local insight, empowering organizations to lead with transparency and purpose."

Rajesh Nair, Partner at Uniqus Consultech, added, "We are excited to partner with Sustainable Lab to bring our ESG UniVerse platform to Japanese companies preparing for SSBJ and CSRD compliance. This collaboration delivers a powerful, integrated solution that streamlines ESG data management and reporting, helping organizations meet evolving regulatory requirements and leverage non-financial data for better decision-making."

Kotaro Takahashi, COO at Sustainable Lab, stated, "At Sustainable Lab, we have provided data driven ESG solutions and hands-on support to numerous major corporations. We are delighted to partner with Uniqus, a firm with a strong global track record, to offer a disclosure solution tailored to the needs of Japanese companies. We are already in discussions with several large Japanese multinational firms regarding adoption, and we will continue to expand our outreach. Through this solution, we aim to enhance the efficiency and reliability of ESG disclosure practices and support the realization of sustainable management for our clients."

