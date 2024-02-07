United Hearts, Shared Strides: A Walk for Cancer Awareness

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 7: CanSupport, India's leading free of charge home-based palliative care provider to Cancer patients (since 1996) and a WHO awarded organization held its 17th Annual Walkathon titled 'Walk for Life - Stride Against Cancer' at JLN Stadium, New Delhi today.

Speaking on the occasion, Guest of Honor and renowned journalist Rahul Shivshankar applauded the cancer survivors present at the venue and said "We all can get together and fight cancer if we actually know that it lives within us because it is certainly around us"

In her message to the participants Harmala Gupta, Founder-President of CanSupport said "CanSupport's annual Walk for Life is intended to draw attention to the need to stay a step ahead of cancer. Research shows that regular exercise, especially walking, is the best way to do this. When you do it for a cause the benefits multiply."

Over 4,000 walkers including cancer patients and survivors participated in the Walkathon, despite the rainy weather. Bollywood actors Dino Morea, Karan Singh Grover and Nikita Dutta were among the participants.

The event also saw enthusiastic participation from people from all walks of life, different age groups and professions from Delhi NCR including expats. Many youth from schools, colleges and corporate world also joined the Walk.

Members of the Harley Davidson Owners group (Red Fort Chapter) joined the Walk again this year to support cancer patients and rode with them. The band from BSF, Djembe drummers, a performance by CanSupport's daycare patients and Zumba performers kept the walkers entertained as they arrived at the venue.

'Sanjeevani: United Against Cancer: An initiative by News18 Network, Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation, Tata Trusts and Fortis' was the Principal Sponsor of the event and Waters India Pvt Ltd and SRF Limited were the CSR partners.

CanSupport, an NGO, is India's leading free of charge home-based palliative care provider, helping cancer patients and their families especially those who are poor and destitute. For the last 27 years CanSupport, a World Health Organization (WHO) awarded organization, has been supporting people with cancer, and their families to live with dignity, hope, and comfort.

30 Multidisciplinary Teams take care of around 2,200 patients across Delhi NCR, UP, Punjab, Haryana and Jharkhand. The teams have supported more than 6 Lakh cancer patients and families since inception.

For more details please visit our websites or call the Cancer Support Helpline for Cancer related information, referrals and for an empathetic listening ear.

011-41010539 / 98990 11212 (Mon-Fri, 9.30 am-5.30 pm). Website: https://cansupport.org/

For further information

N S Anand,

Head PR, CanSupport

9818314799 | nsanand@cansupport.org

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor