United Nations to Celebrate the Journey of a Mother Who Transformed Her Daughter into a Renowned Devotional Singer Tejaswini Sharma

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 17: Harsh Sharma from Panchkula (Haryana) has exemplified the true essence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for women empowerment by transforming her 90% differently-abled daughter, Tejaswini Sharma, into a celebrated devotional singer. Recognizing this extraordinary journey of resilience, love, and determination, the United Nations NGO Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), in collaboration with the Ballerina Management Institute (BMI), has invited Harsh Sharma to be honored on International Women's Day in New York.

This recognition not only highlights the strength of a mother's unwavering dedication but also marks a proud moment for India, showcasing its commitment to empowering women and differently-abled individuals.

The 69th session of the Commission on the Status of Women will be held from March 10 to 21, 2025, at the United Nations headquarters in New York. Active participation by non-governmental organizations (NGOs) is a cornerstone of the event, with the Ballerina Management Institute playing a pivotal role in sharing inspiring stories like that of Harsh Sharma.

BMI Trust Founder and Chairperson Ratna Joshi has been instrumental in bringing Harsh Sharma's story to global attention. Harsh expressed her gratitude for the opportunity and acknowledged BMI's efforts in supporting women's empowerment. Additionally, Tejaswini has been invited to perform devotional songs at the Indian Consulate in New York, further showcasing her incredible talent on an international stage.

Tejaswini Sharma, a 37-year-old devotional singer from Panchkula, Haryana, has received numerous accolades, including the prestigious President's Award. Her journey, however, is a testament to the relentless efforts of her mother, Harsh Sharma, who nurtured her talent against all odds.

Tejaswini was born in July 1986, but due to medical complications, she became 90% differently-abled, spending the first nine years of her life confined to bed. During this challenging period, Harsh introduced her daughter to devotional music, igniting a passion that changed their lives. Despite being unable to read, write, or see, Tejaswini learnt to sing bhajans by listening to her mother.

Harsh's dedication was supported by her husband, Sunil Sharma, who worked alongside her to bring Tejaswini's talent to national and international platforms. Today, Tejaswini's voice resonates on prestigious stages, earning her widespread recognition and admiration.

Harsh Sharma's inspiring story aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives, such as Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, which focus on empowering women and girls. Haryana, too, has played a significant role in promoting women's empowerment through progressive schemes like the Bima Sakhi initiative.

Harsh Sharma's journey is a beacon of hope for families with differently-abled children, proving that love, perseverance, and determination can overcome any challenge. It calls for collective efforts to create opportunities and integrate differently-abled individuals into mainstream society.

The United Nations' recognition of Harsh Sharma, supported by the Ballerina Management Institute and the Commission on the Status of Women, celebrates the extraordinary power of a mother's dedication and resilience. Tejaswini's journey from adversity to success is a shining example of the transformative impact of nurturing talent and providing opportunities.

This award is not just an honour to Harsh Sharma's efforts but also places India on the global stage as a leader in empowering women and differently-abled individuals. Their story is an inspiration, urging society and governments to take proactive measures to uplift and support such families, ensuring a brighter and more inclusive future.

Tabla player Deepak Negi and Harmonium player Buan Sharma have played a key role in training Tejaswini in music.

