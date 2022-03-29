Unity Bank Unveils Brand Identity

Unity Small Finance Bank Ltd (Unity Bank), a new age, digital first Bank, promoted by Centrum Financial Services Ltd (Centrum) with Resilient Innovations Pvt Ltd (BharatPe) as a joint investor, unveiled its modern and attractive logo.

The name Unity signifies inclusiveness, conveying the message that the Bank is for everyone. The creative rendering of the logo is suggestive of offering technologically driven, efficient banking services to a wide spectrum of customers. The logo is derived from the alphabet 'U', from the name Unity. The horizontal lines inter-woven into the alphabet, resemble a Hashtag and symbolizes a dual visual strategy; the convergence of technology and the bringing together of people, reflecting customer centricity. Using a colour combination of 'New Gold' and 'Deep Slate', the logo communicates the promise of a bright and solid future.

Unity Bank endeavours to offer comprehensive banking services along with ease of accessibility, reach and speed, using a combination of superior technology and expert banking services. Rising smartphone penetration, and India's thrust on Digital Banking, will provide a major boost to financial inclusion. Unity Small Finance Bank is committed to making new-age banking products, that are accessible to all Indians and the logo is depictive of the vision for the Bank. Visit for further details.

To view the latest video on Unity Bank's logo, please visit-

Unity Small Finance Bank is promoted by Centrum Financial Services Ltd with Resilient Innovations Pvt Ltd as a joint investor. It strives to be a Digital First Bank with a business model of collaboration and open architecture, uniting all its stakeholders to deliver a seamless digital banking experience. The Bank commenced operations in November 2021, with a capital infusion of approx. Rs 1,100 crores, total assets of about Rs 2400 crores and an active customer base of over 2 lakhs.

Logo:

This story is provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor