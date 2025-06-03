Universal SkillTech University (USTU) Launches Tech Career Accelerator with byteXL to Boost Student Employability

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3: Universal SkillTech University (USTU), Mumbai, has joined hands with leading edtech platform byteXL to launch the Career Accelerator Program (bCAP) - a trailblazing initiative aimed at transforming engineering students into industry-ready professionals.

The bCAP program at USTU, an emerging academic hub of tech education is designed to bridge the gap between classroom learning and industry demands, equipping students with practical, high-demand tech skills through a structured, outcome-driven learning model. From foundational programming to cutting-edge tools, the program covers every stage of an engineering student's journey.

This initiative aligns seamlessly with USTU's core philosophy - "Learn + Work + Network = Placement" - and sets a new benchmark for employability-focused education. Together, USTU and byteXL are nurturing the next generation of skilled tech professionals who are ready to thrive in a rapidly evolving industry.

For 1st and 2nd-year students, bCAP focuses on building strong coding foundations with Java, Python, Data Structures & Algorithms (DSA), and the MERN stack. Meanwhile, 3rd and 4th-year students receive intensive, placement-oriented skilling in Python, DSA, Machine Learning (ML), MERN stack, and DevOps - technologies directly aligned with today's top tech roles.

Additionally, all students enrolled in bCAP gain full access to byteXL's experiential learning platform, which includes real-world projects, hands-on labs, mentorship, and continuous assessmentsensuring holistic development and job-readiness.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. R. Kamatchi of Universal SkillTech University shared, "This collaboration with byteXL reflects our shared mission to prepare students for an evolving tech-driven world. bCAP goes beyond degreesit builds confidence, capability, and career clarity from day one."

Mr. Karun Tadepalli, CEO & Co-founder of byteXL, added:

"Our vision with bCAP is to strengthen coding fundamentals early and empower senior students with advanced, job-ready tech skills. The program's stage-wise structure gives students clarity and a growth mindset."

Mr. Sricharan Tadepalli, CSO & Co-founder of byteXL, emphasized:

"This partnership embeds a culture of problem-solving, innovation, and continuous learning. bCAP ensures students are not just educatedbut truly employable in tomorrow's tech ecosystem."

