University of Technology Sydney to hold Virtual Open Week in May

Registrations are now open for (UTS). This four-day event is expected to drive demand for higher education as international students return to Australia after two years of strict border closures.

The program features online masterclasses and information sessions from the university's most well-known faculties and schools, including the Faculty of Health and the School of Communication. International students can explore a vast range of courses that have the potential to lead to a lifelong career.

Graduate Akash Arora can vouch for the value of UTS degree. An international student from India, Arora chose to pursue the UTS Master of Journalism after spending two years working for The Hindustan Times. He wanted to formalise his journalism experience and says that the UTS program was a cut above the rest.

The degree equipped him with fundamental skills, including the ability to write effective news stories and compelling feature pieces, as well as an understanding of defamation law. It also prepared him to work effectively across a variety of news media formats.

After graduation, Arora worked as a print journalist for more than 15 years at leading Australian publications including the Daily Telegraph, Qantas Magazine and Gourmet Traveller, as well as in various roles in London and New York. Today, he's a digital journalist and editor for Australian broadcaster SBS.

"What UTS taught me was not print journalism; it taught me good journalism. What that means is I can apply good journalism, with a bit of training and adapting, to any media," he says.

Crucially, Arora's time at UTS also helped him get to grips with Australian culture.

"In journalism, you really need to be able to catch the pulse of your audience and it's very hard when you don't always understand the cultural nuances," he says.

"The skills I got from UTS all those years ago helped me compete for bylines with people who were very familiar with the Australian culture and landscape."

Discover the University of Technology Sydney and hear other student success stories at (10-12 May 2022). Register today.

The University of Technology Sydney (UTS) is a leading university of technology and the #1 young university in Australia.[1] For more information visit

