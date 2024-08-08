University of Washington Professors Unveil A Breakthrough Book on Managing Brand Transgressions and Mastering Brand Crises

SMPL

New Delhi [India], August 8: Two University of Washington Professors, Dr. Shailendra Pratap Jain and Dr. Shalini Sarin Jain announced the virtual launch of their book in India, Managing Brand Transgressions: 8 Principles to Transform Your Brand in July 2024, published by De Gruyter. Drawing on years of rigorous research and over 25 compelling case studies spanning 50 years of business, this essential guide offers a strategic framework for navigating brand transgressions and overcoming the ensuing crises.

In today's digital age where trust is the most important currency that drives consumer loyalty, stakes are higher than ever. Consider the highly publicized transgression involving misconduct of some of the drivers of Uber, a major ride-hailing service. Its impact: Uber lost approximately 200,000 users. Cadbury, a leading global confectionery brand, faced outrage when consumers in India discovered live worms in their chocolate bars. United Airlines suffered a $1 billion drop in stock value due to a customer incident on an overbooked flight that went viral within hours. It took Maggi noodles years to recover from the 'lead in Maggi' scandal that rocked Nestle India a few years back. These case studies from the book reveal a staggering reality - brands transgress routinely but not many know how to manage them successfully, a crucial skill set in today's marketplace. Through a cross-industry lens, Managing Brand Transgressions: 8 Principles to Transform Your Brand illustrates that safeguarding brand integrity is not merely about recovering from and mitigating loss but also about reaffirming a commitment to rebuilding trust.

In the book, Dr. Shailendra Pratap Jain, Bret Wheat Endowed Professor of Marketing and International Business at the Foster School of Business, University of Washington, and Dr. Shalini Sarin Jain, Associate Professor of Management and the inaugural Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at the Milgard School of Business, University of Washington, provide a novel roadmap for effective transgression management.

"Brands transgress frequently, but how a company responds can significantly steer the narrative and rebuild trust," said Dr. Shalini Sarin Jain. "This book equips leaders with practical, actionable strategies to not only mitigate damage but also transform crises into opportunities for stronger customer relationships and brand resilience."

The book outlines eight principles for managing brand crises, including protecting the victims, taking accountability, upholding dignity, responding swiftly, prioritizing stakeholder interests, and setting the tone for leadership. Real-world examples from diverse industries from around the globe illustrate how these principles can be successfully applied to turn brand transgressions into brand transformation.

"Brand building is a continuous process; even after investing fortunes, brands may still find themselves in challenging situations. Our book, based on extensive global research, illustrates how lessons learned from stories of setbacks and comebacks can serve as guides for managers to navigate through some of the most daunting brand challenges. We offer a precise blueprint rooted in empathy, accountability, speed of response, transparency, leadership, and authenticity, enabling brands to emerge stronger and more trustworthy after near-death transgressions," expressed Dr. Shailendra Pratap Jain.

Leveraging their extensive industry and academic backgrounds in ethics, management, and marketing, the authors present this book as a vital resource for business leaders across industries. Readers will learn how to prepare for potential crises, respond decisively in the critical first moments, remediate damage effectively, and rebuild long-term trust with customers, all based on real-world case studies.

About the Authors

Dr. Shailendra Pratap Jain is the Bret Wheat Endowed Professor of Marketing and International Business at the Foster School of Business, University of Washington. He has held faculty positions at prestigious institutions, including Indiana University's Kelley School, Cornell University's Johnson School, IIM Ahmedabad, Indian School of Business, Hyderabad, University of Cambridge, and BITS School of Management. Renowned for his research in consumer psychology and brand strategy, Dr. Jain has extensive editorial experience with top marketing journals and has received numerous teaching awards. Before academia, he worked in sales, brand management, and advertising, contributing to notable marketing campaigns in India.

Dr. Shalini Sarin Jain is an Associate Professor of Management and the inaugural Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at the Milgard School of Business, University of Washington. Her research focuses on gender representation, compensation parity, and corporate responses to social issues, and is published in leading management journals. Dr. Jain teaches ethics and CSR at both undergraduate and MBA levels and has significant experience consulting for government and non-profit organizations.

About the Publisher

De Gruyter, an independent academic publisher, has been disseminating scholarly works since 1749. The company publishes over 1,500 books and 16,000 journal articles annually across 30 subject areas, including more than 200 books and 6,000 articles in open access. De Gruyter also offers approximately 80 databases and online reference works, covering a broad spectrum of disciplines. Committed to maintaining high academic standards, De Gruyter remains dedicated to its founding principles while planning ambitiously for the future.

The book, "Managing Brand Transgressions: 8 Principles to Transform Your Brand" is available on Amazon.

