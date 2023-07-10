UniXperts Announces Dates for Global Education Fair for Five Cities in India

BusinessWire India

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], July 10: July 2023 will bear testimony to the amalgamation of enthusiasm, learning, guidance, and mentorship of thousands of study abroad-aspirants by reputed global universities across five major cities in India.

UniXperts, an expert and experienced study abroad consultancy headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana, is thrilled to announce the dates for its highly anticipated bi-annual event, Global Education Fair, for five major cities in India.

Following are the venue and other details for this exciting event, which promises to be an unforgettable experience for attendees:

Global Education Fair 2023 brings together industry professionals, experts, enthusiasts and representatives of reputed international universities and educational institutions from around the globe to engage in a day of networking, knowledge sharing, collaboration, guiding students and addressing their study-abroad queries.

With an impressive line-up of 60+ distinguished universities and 10+ study destinations like the USA, Australia, UK, Canada, Dubai, Germany and more; interactive study-abroad sessions, engaging mentorship and expert guidance on sundry aspects of overseas education like program selection, the application process, visa requirements, cultural nuances and the student life post-admission, this event aims to catalyse, inspire, empower and enable study-abroad aspirants' dream of quality overseas education from the most sought-after international universities.

Key highlights of Global Education Fair 2023 include:

1. 1500+ International Institutions: The attendees will have the unprecedented opportunity to apply to more than 1500+ renowned international education institutions from 10+ countries on a single platform through UniXperts.

2. Interactive Study-abroad session: Experts-led study abroad sessions will offer attendees the following unparalleled opportunities to realise their study-abroad dreams:

* Free personalised counselling for course, universities, and study destinations

* Face to face interaction with officials from 60+ universities across the globe

3. Expert Advice & Guidance: Get hands-on advice from experts on various study-abroad aspects like:

* Scholarships, grants, financial aid, and other funding options

* The application process, requirements, deadlines and necessary documents for various study-abroad programs and destinations

* Visa assistance

* Profile assessment

4. On-the-spot Admission Offers: Many universities will offer quick admission offer letters to eligible students*.

5. Ten Free Air Tickets to Study Destination: 10 lucky participants will get a free one-way air ticket to their study destinations from UniXperts.

Global Education Fair 2023 by UniXperts is designed to cater to study-abroad aspirants, their parents and guardians, and anyone passionate about admissions to internationally renowned universities. Whether a student planning for the higher education, a parent interested in their child's pursuit of higher education from reputed international universities this year or want to stay ahead of the curve for the upcoming years, this event is a must-attend.

UniXperts has raised the bar higher in the overseas education industry in India and has set exemplary benchmarks for the highest visa success rate, comprehensive information on scholarships, Statement of Purpose (SOP) guidance, Genuine Temporary Entrant (GTE) assessment criteria, free** processing and profile assessment, hassle-free application processes, university shortlisting guidance, and financial documentation support.

"We are thrilled to organise the Global Education Fair, bringing together prestigious international universities and aspiring students under one roof," said Mr Inthiyaz Bannuru, Country Head and Co-founder of UniXperts. "This event showcases our commitment to providing top-notch guidance and support to students who aspire to study abroad. We aim to empower students by connecting them with leading educational institutions and offering comprehensive assistance throughout their journey."

Registration for Global Education Fair 2023 is now open, and interested individuals are encouraged to secure their spot as soon as possible to explore vast opportunities available in renowned international universities and win free one-way air tickets to their chosen study-abroad destination. To register and learn more about the event, please visit https://bit.ly/3COPsfY.

Mark the calendar and join the fair in nearest city for an enlightening and transformative experience.

*As per student profile and eligibility requirements of the university.

**Valid for all destination except USA.

