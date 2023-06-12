Unleashing the Innovators: ENGAGE'23 Provides a Launchpad for Youngpreneurs to Showcase Their Visionary Ventures

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 12: ENGAGE'23, India's most influential retail and technology summit, is set to take place on June 24th, 2023, at the esteemed JW Marriott in Aerocity, New Delhi. Presented by QueueBuster, this inaugural event aims to propel entrepreneurship, foster investor connections, and redefine the industry's future.

The day-long event will host some of the industry's marquee leaders, including Ghazal Alagh, Founder of Mamaearth, and Badrinath Mishra, Vice President of Network Expansion at ONDC, who specialize in retail, D2C, e-commerce, and technology, among other eminent guests. Additionally, Jimmy Shergill, a prominent figure in Indian film industry, will grace the summit and present the ENGAGE'23 excellence awards.

The annual conclave will showcase keynote sessions by esteemed industry leaders, thought-provoking panel discussions, and an exclusive roundtable for investors. This roundtable will allow young entrepreneurs to pitch their businesses and secure potential investments. ENGAGE'23 will also feature captivating product exhibitions and unmatched networking opportunities. The event offers a dynamic program to accelerate startup growth, facilitate impactful conversations, and inspire transformative change.

Addressing the launch of the conclave Varun Tangri, CEO- QueueBuster stated: "ENGAGE'23 represents a watershed moment in India's entrepreneurial landscape. It is a clarion call to all aspiring visionaries, a platform where dreams converge with opportunities, and innovation intertwines with success. This summit will ignite the spirit of daring ambition, empowering entrepreneurs to transcend boundaries, disrupt industries, and leave an indelible mark on the world. ENGAGE'23 is not just an event; it is the catalyst that will shape the destiny of India's startup ecosystem, propelling it towards a future of limitless possibilities and extraordinary achievements."

The first-of-its-kind summit will facilitate a unique platform for working professionals,and aspiring entrepreneurs to connect with seasoned industry experts and investors, facilitating crucial collaborations and empowering startups to reach new heights.

To learn more about ENGAGE'23 and secure your early bird spot at the summit, visit the official website: www.qbengage.in

