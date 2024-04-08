Unravel Childhood Adventures in An Immature Naturalist: My Delicious Salad Days by S. C. Sardesai

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 8: Get ready for a heartwarming journey as the author, S. C. Sardesai, invites readers to embark on a journey through the pages of her book, An Immature Naturalist: My Delicious Salad Days. From narrow escapes from confused cobras to belligerent cockroaches on a mission, Sardesai's anecdotes transport readers to her childhood adventures filled with critters big and small.

In this charming memoir, Sardesai shares heartwarming tales of playful dogs, nutty squirrels, inquisitive lizards, and vengeful monkeys, offering a glimpse into the wonders of nature found right in our own backyards. Through her vivid storytelling, readers will rediscover the joy of tree-climbing school days and romps through the neighbourhood, all while gaining a deeper appreciation for the beauty and quirks of the natural world.

Born and raised in Baroda, Gujarat, S. C. Sardesai brings her passion for animals and nature to life in An Immature Naturalist. With a background in teaching and a love for reading, Sardesai has dedicated herself to fostering a love for all living creatures, both in the classroom and beyond. Her experiences working with animals, setting up school libraries, and volunteering at local shelters have shaped her into the nature-lover she is today.

As a seasoned traveller who has explored nature reserves around the world, Sardesai firmly believes in the restorative power of "forest bathing" and advocates for conservation efforts alongside her husband, an avid nature photographer. Together, they explore the wonders of the natural world, enriching their lives with every encounter.

Join S. C. Sardesai on a journey of laughter, nostalgia, and discovery in An Immature Naturalist: My Delicious Salad Days." Whether you're a nature enthusiast or simply looking for a delightful escape, this book promises to captivate readers of all ages with its tales of adventure and wonder.

