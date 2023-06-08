Unravel the other side with the author Johnson Paul Jogunoori in his book "The American Snobberies", published by Beeja House

ATK

New Delhi [India], June 8: The debut book of Johnson Paul Jogunoori, "The American Snobberies" is a real-life account of the experiences the author had in his twenty-five years of stay in the United States of America. The book mirrors the lifestyle of the West and reflects the unseen and obnoxious face of the glimmers and shine of the West. The author has tried to give a holistic perception of the relationships Indians have as compared to the American and why the relationships foster more here. Among all the relationships we as humans have, the relationship of husband-wife is the most pious one and the author spiralled his novel around the same point.

He believes, "Generally, people of the world are intrigued by the lifestyle of the people on the other side of the globe. So, I believe that while Indians are interested in having a better and clear comprehension of the Western world rather than the lifestyle of Americans, I think many Americans are equally eager to know how and why most Indians lead successful married lives and also why they possess much peace of mind when compared."

A hefty book of 334 pages, it delves into a myriad of layers, slowly and cautiously unfolding them and bringing forth the pearls of relationships and values. The book is not a bale of indictments on the Americans but a gentle plea holding a mirror towards them who are blindfolded by the glitz and shine of the Western world. It is a memoir encompassing the bitter-sweet life of the West. A remembrance and ode to the past experience through which he evolved as a being and wants others to learn and apply in their life as well.

The author further says, "I thought my writing might help them (Americans) to have a closer look at Indian culture and perhaps they may try to understand it and if possible, could even try to examine personally as to whether they could experience such serenity in their lives if only they try to live like Indians. So as a result, I have codified my sincere thoughts and put them in seriatim.

"People may be categorised into many divisions depending on their temperament and traits in their psyche. A snob is a person who believes himself or herself to be better than some other persons in society in some way or the other and so the actions or the reactions or the behaviour or the characteristic traits which are the result of such a concept are called snobberies. I have tried to write vividly and without any prejudice to anybody about those American snobberies in the book."

The author Johnson Paul Jogunoori is an advocate by profession in India but his passion has always been writing books. While in the U.S.A, he worked as a correspondent for an Indian Newspaper and proved his undiscovered talent. His twenty-five years stay in the USA taught him a good lesson that "when Man proposes, God dispossesses". The vicissitudes of life in the U.S.A, have made him realise the hard facts of life that dreams are just wishes and visions about the future that are only known to God; thus, for survival, he was forced to do hard jobs for necessary material benefits which raised in his heart unfulfilled dreams.

His mission is to "let all, especially the youth, understand that everybody is unique in God's creation, so we should not try to imitate others because our individual lives might become a source of inspiration to someone else based on our honest submission."

The book is published by India's 1st and only Mentored Publishing House, Beeja House (https://beejahouse.com/). Pioneered by Geetika Saigal, Founder and CEO of Beeja House, says, "This book is an epiphany and divulgence in a sense that it will express and articulate about things which are most often left concealed or implicit. And most importantly, since it is a memoir and encapsulates the essence of the author's real-life experiences, they are far away from falsehood which shows the unbarred reality. The book talks facts that will for time immemorial remain facts deeply ingrained in the book of the author's life."

