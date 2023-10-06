Unveiling a Literary Gem: “Theory of Suspicion” – A Legal Murder Mystery by Kirit Panwala and Rohan Panwala

“Theory of Suspicion” by Kirit Panwala and Rohan Panwala

New Delhi (India), October 6: In the world of pacy investigative whodunnits, a new star has risen, named “Theory of Suspicion.” Co-authored by the talented duo of Kirit Panwala and Rohan Panwala, both veteran lawyers and first-time novelists, this legal murder mystery, published by Notion Press, has been making waves in the literary scene, captivating readers with its gripping plot and immersive investigation.

“Theory of Suspicion” falls into the legal murder mystery category, a genre with thrilling narratives, exhilarating courtroom drama, and intricate mysteries. At its core, the book explores the intriguing premise of a judge who propounds a daring theory: that the current need to prove a case beyond a reasonable doubt is redundant, and an accused should be convicted even based on suspicion. But when suspicion seeps into his own life, things go haywire.

The story unfolds as the judge comes to loggerheads with a brilliant defense lawyer because of his insane theory. However, when a murder occurs within the judge’s own family, the defense lawyer dons the garb of an investigator, putting his sharp mind to work to solve the bizarre incidents in their lives.

The book primarily delves into the world of suspense, intrigue, and legal maneuvering. However, it also touches on aspects of love, passion, relationships, and the idiosyncrasies of human behavior. This has earned it a special place among must-reads for book enthusiasts.

The co-authors of the book are a father-son duo with a flourishing legal practice in South Gujarat. Panwala Senior, with his 46-year-old practice, is a master at plot creation. Panwala Junior, an avid reader with 18 years of law practice behind him, brings nuance and subtlety to the table. Due to their immense experience in criminal law, they provide an authentic and fresh take on whodunnits, keeping the investigation pacy and entertaining without compromising authenticity, which is so prevalent in the current literature and OTT content. The book refrains from tweaking legal and forensic principles in the name of ‘creative liberties’ and yet delivers a lucid flow of events culminating in a jaw-dropping, satisfying climax.

This literary gem has not gone unnoticed among readers, and reviews have been pouring in on sites like Amazon and Goodreads, which is a testimony to the joy the readers experience for putting in their precious time.

Exciting times lie ahead for “Theory of Suspicion.” Whether it is book signings, readings, book fairs, or other events, readers will have the opportunity to connect with Kirit Panwala and Rohan Panwala and delve deeper into the world of this book and the insights from the authors. Junior Panwala, Rohan, who is also a poet and screenwriter, is more active on social media and never shies away from a conversation with readers and patrons. He says that Instagram is the best way to connect with him.

“Theory of Suspicion” by Kirit Panwala and Rohan Panwala is a literary triumph that has captured the hearts and minds of readers. With its thrilling plot, legal intricacies, and the authors’ unique voices, it has become a must-read for those who appreciate quality literature in the legal murder mystery genre. Watch for upcoming events, and don’t miss the opportunity to experience “Theory of Suspicion” for yourself.

