Unveiling Financial Wisdom: An Interview with Author Hari Om Tripathi

I was taught in school that the biggest invention of mankind was the wheel. I disagree. It’s money! – Hari Om Tripathi

New Delhi (India), October 19: Hari Om Tripathi is a Mechanical Engineer by chance and a Certified Financial Planner by choice. He loves writing blogs and educating students on Financial Planning. He is an avid reader. He believes that his biggest teachers are his clients. He lives in Kanpur with his parents, wife and children.

This book touches upon various investment lessons in the form of small stories. In school and college, they prepared us to become doctors, engineers, lawyers, fashion designers, etc. But they never taught us how to manage our finances and invest our hard-earned money.

Amazon link to Financial Kundali: Stories Around Money https://amzn.eu/d/drqPdti

Let’s delve into the author’s insights:-

Q1. How did you get interested in personal finance?

Ans- My interest in personal finance started in 2008 while pursuing an MBA in Wealth Management. During this time, I realized that mis-selling of financial products is so common. Seeing the huge disconnect between what people need and what agents sell, I decided to bridge the gap and I started blogging about various financial products. During this tenure, I completed certification from the Financial Planning Standards Boards of India in Retirement Planning, Tax Planning, Insurance Planning, and Investment Planning. To further enhance my knowledge of Mutual Funds and Insurance products. I completed certification courses from: The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

Q2. What inspired you to write this book, and what do you hope readers will gain from it?

Ans: I was inspired to write this book because I believe that financial education is often neglected in traditional education systems. I wanted to share my knowledge and experiences in personal finance to help readers make informed decisions about managing their money. My hope is that readers will gain valuable insights and practical advice on financial planning and investment strategies that can secure their financial future.

Q3. Can you share a key concept or piece of advice from your book that you think is particularly important for readers to know?

Ans: Absolutely. One key concept from my book is the importance of setting clear financial goals and creating a well-defined financial plan to achieve them. Without a plan, it’s like sailing without a destination. I emphasize the significance of budgeting, saving, and investing wisely to meet your financial objectives. Additionally, understanding the power of compounding and the different investment options available is crucial for building wealth over time.

Q4. Is there anything else you’d like to share or discuss with our audience about your book or your journey as a Certified Financial Planner and author?

Ans: I’d like to encourage everyone to prioritize financial literacy. It’s a life skill that can make a significant difference in your financial well-being. In my book, I’ve shared real-life stories and practical guidance to make personal finance more accessible and less intimidating. Remember, financial success is not about how much you earn but how effectively you manage and grow what you have. I’m here to help readers embark on their financial journey with confidence and knowledge.

For more insights and information, you can visit my website at https://www.financialkundali.in/

