UP hikes Rs 30 per quintal sugarcane prices for 2025-26 season

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 29 : The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has announced an increase of Rs 30 per quintal in sugarcane prices for the 2025-26 crushing season, in a major decision benefiting millions of sugarcane farmers in the key growing state.

Under the new rates, early varieties of sugarcane will fetch Rs 400 per quintal, while normal varieties will be priced at Rs 390 per quintal.

The increase is projected to bring an additional Rs 3,000 crore in payments to sugarcane farmers across the state.

This decision of hiking sugarcane price reflects the state government's consistent policy of ensuring farmers receive remunerative returns for their produce.

Since 2017, the Yogi government has raised sugarcane support prices four times a record they say has not been matched in the past decade.

According to official data, sugarcane farmers have received payments worth Rs 290,225 crore over the last eight and a half years, compared to Rs 147,346 crore disbursed between 2007 and 2017.

Uttar Pradesh, which operates 122 sugar mills, now ranks second in the country in sugar production.

The state's sugar sectoronce crippled by mismanagementhas been revived through what the government describes as transparent and investor-friendly policies.

The industry has attracted Rs 12,000 crore in new investment, leading to the establishment of four new sugar mills, the restarting of six closed units, and capacity expansion at 42 existing mills, the state government said.

Payments are now made directly to farmers' bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

Uttar Pradesh has also emerged as the leader in ethanol production, with output rising from 410 million litres to 1,820 million litres, and the number of distilleries increasing from 61 to 97.

Additionally, sugarcane acreage in the state has expanded from 20 lakh hectares to 29.51 lakh hectares, reinforcing Uttar Pradesh's position as India's top sugarcane-producing state.

