upGrad boosts domestic expansion with senior appointments

New Delhi, March 15 Ronnie Screwvala-led upGrad on Friday announced the appointment of Shailesh Mahale (former Zepto) as Corporate HR Head and Kumar Anshu (former OLX Group) as Head of Human Resource for Working Professional, Study Abroad and Offline segment.

With this, Vandana Kaushik Goel has been elevated to the Head of Human Resources for upGrad's Enterprise arm.

"These strategic hires are not just tasked with traditional HR functions but would be instrumental in shaping the future of skilling and workforce development," Saurabh Deep Singla, CHRO at upGrad, said in a statement.

"Their expertise coupled with a deep understanding of technology and business needs, positions upGrad as a front-runner within the skilling ecosystem while also having it redefine how organisations approach talent development in the digital age," he added.

With a strong background in HR technology and operations, including successful implementations of systems like PeopleSoft, SAP Success Factors & Darwinbox, Mahale helped build Zepto in its initial months.

In his current role, he will lead the Corporate HR functions encompassing operations & digitisations, employee experience, payroll & compliance, and HR audits, the company said.

With 15 years of diverse experience across Business HR, Consultancy, HR Strategy & Software engineering at Siemens, EY LLP, OLX, and Wipro, the company mentioned that Anshu bridges business and people needs effectively.

Vandana Kaushik Goel will continue to lead HR business partnering across the entire Enterprise arm at upGrad.

Mahale will be based out of upGrad's HQ in Mumbai, while both Anshu and Goel will oversee operations from Delhi NCR, the company noted.

