UPI Payment Mistake? Here's How You Can Recover Money Sent to the Wrong Account

With the widespread adoption of UPI (Unified Payments Interface), digital transactions have become a convenient mode of payment for millions across India. However, with speed often comes error — many users mistakenly send money to the wrong account or pay more than intended. Get in touch with your bank and the UPI app you used for the transaction right away if you sent money to the incorrect UPI ID. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is another place you can lodge a complaint. You could follow the following steps and get your money back.

Step 1: Don’t Panic — UPI Transfers Can Be Reversed

In day-to-day transactions, especially when done in haste, it’s common for users to enter incorrect account numbers or UPI IDs. This can result in money being transferred to unintended recipients. According to banking experts, such accidental transactions are not irreversible. Individuals can retrieve their money by contacting the respective bank and lodging a complaint with proper documentation.

Step 2: Contact Your Bank Immediately

If you’ve made such an error, the first step is to immediately get in touch with the customer care team or the branch of the bank from which the payment was made. Provide the transaction ID, date and time, amount sent, and the account number to which the money was wrongly transferred. The bank will then issue a complaint or reference number, which you can also follow up via email.

Step 3: Share All Transaction Details Clearly

Ensure you provide full details such as:

UPI Transaction ID

Date and time of the transaction

Amount sent

Wrong account/UPI ID entered



This data helps the bank trace the transaction and initiate a refund request with the recipient's bank.

Step 4: The Bank Will Request a Refund from the Recipient

Based on your details, the bank will reach out to the unintended recipient and request the return of the funds. If the person agrees, your money will be refunded. In many cases, users cooperate when informed through official channels.

Step 5: What If the Recipient Refuses to Return the Money?

Legally, money received by mistake must be returned. If the recipient refuses to do so, you can file a police complaint. Under RBI guidelines, keeping money received in error is considered a violation, and legal action, including penalties, can be taken against the recipient.

Step 6: Prevent UPI Mistakes With These Tips

As digital payments become more integral to our lives, exercising caution is just as important as convenience. To avoid such mistakes in the future: