Uppercase wins the prestigious Red Dot award for its exceptionally designed suitcase "Bullet"

New Delhi [India], April 30: Uppercase, a sustainable Indian luggage brand has recently won a coveted Best Product award from Red Dot design award, for their product Bullet. They are the first Indian luggage brand in 69 years to win this award. Recognized internationally for the excellence in product design, this accolade underscores Uppercase's commitment to innovation and sustainability through its product.

Bullet is a smart, durable, eco-friendly trolley bag which is one of the bestselling products of the company and is made out of recycled plastic. It is ideal for environmentally conscious customers who want to travel without the guilt of harming nature. Their commitment to sustainability extends beyond the product itself, in the last 17 months their flagship design bullet has led to the recycling of an equivalent to 60,000 plastic bottles , making a positive impact on the planet.

"Winning this award is a great milestone for Uppercase," says Sudip Ghose, Founder and MD. "It's a positive recognition of our unwavering commitment to design excellence, something that's truly embedded in Uppercase's DNA. We believe that luggage shouldn't have to compromise on style, affordability, or sustainability. This award validates that vision. We want to empower our customers to travel with confidence, knowing their luggage reflects their sense of style while minimizing their environmental footprint."

With a commitment of crafting efficient, fashionable, and environmentally friendly luggage. Uppercase is on a mission to become a market leader in the sustainable luggage industry. The company believes that style and eco-consciousness go hand in hand, empowering travelers to make a positive impact without sacrificing on the design.

About Uppercase:

Uppercase is a leading travel gear brand dedicated to empowering conscious explorers. Recognizing that exploration and environmental responsibility can go hand-in-hand, Uppercase designs and manufactures stylish, high-quality travel essentials crafted from recycled materials and using sustainable practices. Their innovative product line includes eco-friendly backpacks, trolley bags, duffels, and shoulder bags

Founded by passionate travel enthusiasts committed to the planet, Uppercase fosters a positive impact by partnering with environmentally conscious young people. Together, they advocate for a more sustainable future of travel.

For more information, visit: https://uppercase.co.in/

