Urban Harvest is in Talks to Acquire Namdhari Hyderabad

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 27: In a development that has sparked curiosity across the retail and fresh produce sector, sources suggest that Namdhari's is in talks with Urban Harvest to sell its Hyderabad business. While the details around the deal remain under wraps, early industry chatter indicates that the transition may have already taken place behind the scenes.

What makes the situation more intriguing is the silence from Organicut Fresh (the parent company of Urban Harvest). Despite repeated attempts, the organisation has yet to respond to our outreach, offering no clarity on the nature or scale of the acquisition. Namdhari's Hyderabad team, too, has maintained complete silence, with no official statement issued so far.

The lack of confirmation has only added to the buzz within the industry, as stakeholders wait to understand how this potential acquisition could reshape the competitive landscape.

As the story continues to unfold, all eyes remain on the companies involved. More updates are expected as soon as official comments are released.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor