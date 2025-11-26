US President Donald Trump launches "Genesis Mission" to accelerate AI-driven scientific innovation

Washington DC [US], November 26 : US President Donald Trump has launched the Genesis Mission, a major national initiative aimed at accelerating AI-powered scientific discovery and strengthening America's global technological leadership.

According to an official White House statement, the Genesis Mission is designed to usher in a new era of AI-accelerated innovation by building an integrated AI platform that leverages the world's largest collection of federal scientific datasets.

It stated, "The Genesis Mission will build an integrated AI platform to harness Federal scientific datasets the world's largest collection of such datasets, developed over decades of Federal investments to train scientific foundation models and create AI agents to test new hypotheses, automate research workflows, and accelerate scientific breakthroughs"

The initiative will bring together the country's research and development ecosystem, including national laboratories, universities, private businesses, research infrastructure, data repositories, production plants and national security facilities.

The statement said the mission will "dramatically accelerate scientific discovery, strengthen national security, secure energy dominance, enhance workforce productivity, and multiply the return on taxpayer investment into research and development," reinforcing America's technological dominance and strategic global leadership.

A central part of the mission will be the creation of the American Science and Security Platform, which will provide high-performance computing resources, AI modelling tools, domain-specific foundation models, secure access to federal datasets and AI-enabled experimentation tools.

The platform will use Department of Energy (DOE) national laboratory supercomputers, secure cloud-based environments and advanced AI tools to support large-scale model training, simulation and scientific analysis.

The order also directs the DOE to identify at least 20 science and technology challenges within 60 days, covering areas such as advanced manufacturing, biotechnology, critical materials, nuclear fission and fusion energy, quantum information science and semiconductors.

The APST will then coordinate an expanded list of challenges to guide research under the mission.

The initiative includes interagency coordination, partnerships with universities and industry, competitive research programs and mechanisms for secure collaboration with external partners possessing advanced AI, data or computing capabilities.

Under the order, the Secretary of Energy will be responsible for implementing the Genesis Mission within the Department of Energy (DOE). The Secretary may appoint a senior political appointee to oversee day-to-day operations.

The Assistant to the President for Science and Technology (APST) will provide general leadership for the mission and coordinate participating federal agencies through the National Science and Technology Council.

The administration said the Genesis Mission marks a major step in using AI to address national needs and accelerate progress in science, security and technology.

