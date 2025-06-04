UST Expands India Presence with Two New Offices in Delhi NCR

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], June 4: UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has announced the inauguration of two new offices in the Delhi NCR region - Gurgaon and Noida - further strengthening its India presence. The 256-seater Gurgaon (Gurugram) office is located in WOCO commercial space, while the 215-seater Noida office is located in Logix Cyber Park. These two facilities were inaugurated recently as part of a consolidation effort of offices in the region.

* UST steadily expands its footprint across India with six new offices in the last eight months

* The Gurgaon and Noida offices mark UST's third and fourth office expansions in India in 2025

The Gurgaon and Noida office spaces were inaugurated by Sunil Balakrishnan, Chief Values Officer and Global Head of Development Center Operations; Sarath Raj, Head of HR BSE; Chandrasekaran Sundaresan, Center Head - UST Delhi; and other senior leaders and associates at UST.

On this occasion, Chandrasekaran Sundaresan, Center Head - UST Delhi, commented, "We are excited about our continued expansion in Delhi NCR, marking our significant presence in the north. With offices in Noida and Gurgaon, we are witnessing promising growth in the IT sector across the region, and we firmly believe UST will play a major role in fostering this growth. We are confident that this expansion will further strengthen our capabilities and push us to the forefront of innovation as we continue to prioritize delivering high-value solutions for our clients."

The newly opened Noida office features a turf inside the campus and a full-fledged cafeteria, while the Gurgaon office is set to offer exciting amenities for employees. UST will be serving clients from diverse sectors, including telecom, healthcare, retail, hi-tech, engineering, and automotive, from the Delhi NCR offices.

UST continues to expand its footprint across India, reinforcing its position as a global leader in digital transformation and technology services. Recently, UST inaugurated its fourth facility in Bengaluru with a 300-seater office, intending to create convenient workspaces for employees. In March 2025, UST inaugurated a 1,000-seater office in Pune with plans to create 6,000 jobs in the next 5 years in the city. Last year, UST opened a second office in Bengaluru along with a Design Experience Centre. The company also laid the foundation for its second-owned campus in Kochi, Kerala, with plans to create 3,000 jobs over the next five years in Kochi, demonstrating its commitment to growth and investment in the region.

The US-headquartered firm founded in 1999 with its India headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, has significantly expanded its footprint across the country, with offices in key locations including Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Hyderabad, Kochi, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, Hosur and employs over 20,000 employees in India.

Noida office: Logix Cyber Park, Tower D, 6th Floor, C-28 & 29, C Block, Phase 2, Industrial Area, Sec 62, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, 201301

Gurugram office: 3rd Floor, WOCO ,388, Shankar Chowk Rd, Udyog Vihar, Phase 3, Sector 20, Gurugram, Haryana - 122008

About UST:

Since 1999, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a powerful impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Our digital solutions, proprietary platforms, engineering, R&D, products, and innovation ecosystem turn core challenges into impactful, disruptive solutions. With deep industry knowledge and a future-ready mindset, we infuse expertise, innovation, and agility into our clients' organizationsdelivering measurable value and positive lasting change for them, their customers, and communities around the world. Together, with 30,000+ employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impacttouching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com

Media Contacts, UST:

Tinu Cherian Abraham

+1 (949) 415-9857 (US)

+91-7899045194 (India)

Merrick Laravea

+1 (949) 416-6212

Neha Misri

+44-7341787926

Roshni Das K

+91-7736795557

media.relations@ust.com

Media Contacts, India:

Adfactors PR

ust@adfactorspr.com

Media Contacts, U.S.:

S & C PR

+1-646.941.9139

media@scprgroup.com

Makovsky

ust@makovsky.com

Media Contacts, U.K.:

FTI Consulting

UST@fticonsulting.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1422658/5348838/UST_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor