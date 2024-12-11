UST Honored at the 2024 Business Culture Awards

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 11: UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has been recognized by the prestigious Business Culture Awards (BCA), with the company named as the 2024 winner in the 'Best CSR/Corporate Sustainability Initiative' category and also being 'highly commended' in the 'Best Large Organization for Business Culture' category. These awards further underscore UST's deep commitment to corporate social responsibility and building an organizational culture based on strong foundational values.

This is the fifth consecutive year that UST has been recognized by the Business Culture Awards, with the company earning recognition as the Best CSR/Corporate Sustainability Initiative and Best Global/International Organization for Business Culture in 2023, the Best LargeOrganization- Business Culture and Building a Culture of Innovation in 2022, the Business Culture Team Award in 2021 and the Best International Initiative for Business Culture in 2020.

In addition to its wins and commendations, UST was named a finalist in the following categories: Business Culture Builder Award, Building a Culture of Innovation Initiative, Leading with Purpose for Business Culture, Best Coaching, Mentoring &/or Personal Development Initiative for Business Culture, Best International Initiative for Business Culture, Business Culture Team Award and Best Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Initiative.

UST's entries were selected after a rigorous evaluation by a jury of global leaders in organizational values and culture. The winners were announced during the Awards Night held at the DeVere Grand Connaught Rooms, London, United Kingdom.

"It is a tremendous honor to be recognized by the BCA for the fifth consecutive year, and our selection in two highly competitive categories further inspires us to abide by the core values established by our founding chairman G.A. Menon, that have contributed to our sustained success. We won this award because our employees have logged over 25,000 hours as volunteer for CSR initiatives, reflecting our mission of 'Transforming Lives.' I am deeply grateful for their commitment and contributions that have contributed to our record of success. Moving forward, UST will take additional steps to sustain, strengthen, and scale our organizational values and culture as we apply these insights to our business practices," said Sunil Balakrishnan, Chief Values Officer, and Global Head for Development Center Operations, UST.

Evaluating UST's nominations, one of the judges commented, "It is clear to see that purpose is at the heart of your (UST) decision-making, turning down business where values are not aligned. The impact of 25 years and 30,000 people making a difference is powerful." Another judge remarked, "Values and culture sit at the heart of UST. The founder's focus remains a priority for the executive team." "It's rare to see an organization as committed to a long-term culture as this one. And such a wide-ranging culture program as well. It's no surprise that UST employees exhibit such high levels of employee engagement," noted another judge.

This remarkable achievement underscores UST's dedication to excellence across all facets of its business culture. As a company at the forefront of innovation and sustainability, UST continues to set industry benchmarks, helping to shape a future where corporate success is synonymous with sustained social impact.

Since 1999, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a powerful impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Our digital solutions, proprietary platforms, engineering expertise, and innovation ecosystem turn core challenges into impactful, disruptive solutions. With deep industry knowledge and a future-ready mindset, we infuse innovation and agility into our clients' organizationsdelivering measurable value and positive lasting change for them, their customers, and communities around the world. Together, with 30,000+ employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impacttouching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com

