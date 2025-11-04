UST Invests in aiOla to Scale Hands-free, Voice-agentic Automation for Frontline Operations

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] / Herzliya [Israel], November 4: UST, a leading AI and technology transformation solutions company, has strengthened its presence at the intersection of human-AI interaction with its recent investment in aiOla. Israel-based aiOla is a deep tech voice and conversational AI lab that has built a voice-agentic AI platform that powers workflow agents, converting frontline speech into structured, auditable workflows. The deal follows a successful collaboration initiated and incubated by UST's open-innovation arm, UST Spark.

With this strategic investment, UST expands its growing technology advantage in next-generation AI solutions. With expertise in frontline intensive verticals such as healthcare and life sciences, retail, manufacturing, and automotive, UST and aiOla are strongly positioned to transform the frontline worker experience in these industries through AI and natural voice-to-system execution. This partnership strengthens aiOla's ability to bring innovation to market and scale voice-agentic automation in mission-critical settings across a variety of verticals.

So far, enterprises have primarily found success integrating AI into back-office processes. But this has resulted in the collection of more valuable frontline data that has lagged because it remains stuck behind unconnected keyboards, clipboards, and fragmented apps. Natural and agentic voice processing efficiently captures this critical frontline data, resulting in superior demand forecasting and richer insights while also reducing costs associated with traditional manual data capture methods.

aiOla is a leader in this emerging field, and its platform turns shorthand data captured through spoken inputs into structured, auditable information. With aiOla, frontline workers can interact with their own systems through voice input in any environment, overcoming background noise, accents, and jargon to work faster, reduce manual errors, and seamlessly capture critical information. This replaces keystrokes with agentic, voice-led workflows that capture triple the data, three times faster. UST invested in aiOla because it is the only voice-to-workflow platform purpose-built for enterprise operations, scaling in jargon-heavy, industry-specific environments, while also adapting to each site's terminology and enforcing consistent processes across locations.

Because UST is a key strategic partner for Fortune 500 enterprises, the company is well positioned to streamline the rollout of this innovative technology to clients, allowing them to benefit from a holistic approach to products and platforms that support complex work processes.

"At UST, we envision enterprise transformation enabled by AI as the next major leap for business. By integrating advanced voice and conversational AI technologies with our platforms and solutions, we empower frontline workers with seamless, intuitive experiencesautomating data capture, accelerating workflows, and optimizing operational efficiency at scale. These capabilities are redefining how work gets done in the field, bringing actionable intelligence and measurable outcomes directly to those who deliver value every day. Our investment in aiOla, aligned with UST's proven technology ecosystem, reinforces our commitment to delivering the powerful tools enterprises need to transform services, drive innovation, and set new standards for operational excellence," said Manu Gopinath, President, UST.

"UST is the ideal partner to help bring aiOla's voice-agentic workflows into the heart of the enterprise. Together, we're enabling organizations in critical industries like pharmaceuticals and manufacturing to replace manual, error-prone processes with seamless, voice-driven workflows that give teams real-time access to data and processes, unlocking a more efficient and agile way of working at scale," said Amir Haramaty, President and Co-founder, aiOla.

UST and aiOla did not disclose the investment value.

About aiOla

aiOla is a deep tech Voice AI lab redefining how enterprises interact with their systems by making voice the natural interface for executing workflows and capturing data. Built on patented foundation models, aiOla's technology goes beyond standard speech-to-text, transforming manual processes by merging voice recognition with intelligent workflow agents to turn natural speech into real-time, structured data. This enables hands-free process automation across CRMs, ERPs, QMS platforms, and more, allowing enterprises in critical industries to embed voice-driven workflow agents directly into operations.

Supporting over 100 languages and accurately interpreting jargon, accents, abbreviations, and acronyms even in noisy environments, aiOla, backed by $58 million in funding from New Era, Hamilton Lane and United Airlines and led by a world-class professional and research team, is advancing voice as the primary interface for enterprise systems, modernizing workflows, and reinventing how data entry gets done.

About UST

Since 1999, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a powerful impact through transformation. Powered by technology, driven by AI, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Our AI-driven digital solutions, proprietary platforms, engineering, R&D, products, and innovation ecosystem turn core challenges into impactful, disruptive solutions. With deep industry knowledge and a future-ready mindset, we infuse expertise, innovation, and agility into our clients' organizationsdelivering measurable value and positive lasting change for them, their customers, and communities around the world. Together, with 30,000+ employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impacttouching billions of lives in the process.

Visit us at www.UST.com.

