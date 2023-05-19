UST receives TMA Padosan CSR Award from Kerala Governor

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has been honoured with the Trivandrum Management Association's (TMA) Padosan 2023 CSR Award. At a public event held in Trivandrum, Kerala, UST received recognition for its corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts in Kerala that have been implemented across a broad range of areas. The TMA Padosan CSR award was presented to UST by Arif Mohammed Khan, Governor of Kerala, on May 18, 2023, at the Trivandrum Management Association's annual TRIMA conference which was held at Hotel O by Tamara in Thiruvananthapuram.

Smita Sharma, Global Programme Manager, CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility); Sofi Janet, CSR Ambassador, Thiruvananthapuram; and Prasanth Subramanian, CSR Ambassador, Kochi accepted the award on behalf of UST.

UST is dedicated to supporting the areas in which it operates by taking part in CSR initiatives that are intended to have a significant social impact. At the global and national framework level, the UST CSR focus areas are aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030 and Schedule VII activities of (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014. The company's CSR policy and work focuses on education, health, environment, livelihood, and disaster relief.

UST Welfare Foundation follows the standard process for partnering with credible grassroot level non-profit organizations as implementation partners. UST Welfare Foundation programs also integrate with the employee engagement framework of the company, to ensure the active participation of UST employees and contribution towards result-oriented CSR initiatives. More than 20% of UST's 30,000+ global workforce is actively involved in CSR initiatives, directly enhancing the well-being of communities throughout the world. Special focus is given to inclusive community development and the empowerment of women and differently abled people.

One of the notable global initiatives from UST is the UST Step IT Up programme which has been celebrated for providing accelerated training to women, minorities, and veterans for positions in STEM fields. Additional programmes include efforts to accelerate sustainable living, provide education to the needy, provide assistance in the health sector, promote a greener earth and much more. In Kerala, UST has also successfully implemented programmes like 'Adopt a School' supporting over 4,200 students. UST's CSR strategy is shaped by its Office of Values & Culture (OVC), which is overseen by a Chief Values Officer (CVO). This dedicated team, along with thousands of volunteers, manages CSR campaigns that preserve, strengthen, and scale UST's values and culture.

"We are honoured to receive the TMA Padosan CSR award and look forward to continuing to deliver the great outcomes and service that our clients and community have come to expect. UST is deeply committed to serving local communities while contributing to inclusive growth and social development across the geographies we operate in. This award is a huge source of encouragement for all our associates to double down on their efforts as they continue transforming communities by building an equitable and sustainable planet," said Sunil Balakrishnan, Chief Values Officer, and Global Head of Center Operations, UST.

During the pandemic, UST worked closely with governments, hospitals, relief workers and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) across the country to provide medical assistance across the country. UST donated over Rs 10 crore towards supporting COVID-19 relief work in India. The company also encouraged employee contributions to meet the increased demand for medical supplies in vulnerable communities, with UST matching the total amount raised by its associates.

The Trivandrum Management Association (TMA) is an affiliate of All India Management Association (AIMA), an apex body of professional managers engaged in promoting Excellence in Management pan-India.

For more than 23 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges, and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 30,000 employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com

