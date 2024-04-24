UST Strengthens Presence in the Australian Market with Strategic Acquisition of Leading Consulting Firm Strativity Group

PRNewswire

Melbourne [Australia]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 24: UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, today announced that it has acquired Strativity Group, a boutique strategy consultancy specialising in customer-centric transformations. Strativity is renowned for delivering customer experience strategy, design, innovation, change management, and operating models through adopting an insight-led approach that creates competitive advantage and tangible value creation.

UST and Strativity share a common vision of empowering client growth by creating and activating meaningful experiences for customers, employees, and partners. By bringing together Stativity's customer-centric advisory credentials and UST's domain, process, and technical expertise at a global scale, UST believes it will be well positioned to help clients navigate the complexities of the ever-evolving business landscape to meet customer expectations and drive tangible business outcomes.

"Everyone at Strativity is excited to join the UST family. With our shared values and credentials, we intend to continue raising the bar as we combine customer strategy, research, and design advisory with domain and technical expertise to accelerate our clients' competitive and experiential edge in the ANZ region," said Brad Meehan, Managing Director, Strativity.

"We are thrilled to welcome the talented team from Strativity to UST. This acquisition underscores our commitment to providing our clients with innovative and impactful end-to-end solutions to their business challenges. With this acquisition, we will be able to combine customer strategy, experience design, and organisational change with our traditional strengths in enterprise architecture, product engineering, Gen AI & data services, process transformation, cybersecurity, and SaaS implementation to deliver even greater value to our clients," said Kumaran CR, Managing Director, UST Australia.

Strativity's team will lead the customer experience strategy and design solution offering for UST in the Australia and New Zealand region, bringing their expertise in strategy development, customer experience, and organisational change management. Strativity clients can expect a seamless transition, with the same high level of service and commitment to excellence they have come to expect.

Earlier this year, UST had also acquired Leonardo , a leading provider of business process improvement, automation, and integration services in the Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) region. UST is a global company with prominent clients and partners in diverse industries. Strategic acquisitions are one of the key pillars of its growth strategy, as the company seeks to expand its capabilities, reach, and impact worldwide. The acquisition of Strativity marks a significant step in UST's commitment to offer its clients end-to-end customer-centric digital transformation solutions.

About Strativity

Strativity Group is a global strategy, experience design and cultural transformation firm that cultivates purposeful relationships between brands and customers by unlocking an organization's true potential. The people at Strativity are united by passion and guided by a proprietary human-centered methodology to unlock the exceptional organizational performance that builds customer loyalty and advocacy. Strativity leverages its team of expert analysts, insightful strategists, and action-oriented change agents, to create new value through purposeful relationships and experiences that achieve strategic and customer experience goals.

About UST

For more than 24 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges, and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizationsdelivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 30,000 employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impacttouching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.ust.com .

