USTU and byteXL Launches 4-Year B.Tech. Program in Generative AI&ML in collaboration with Microsoft

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2: In a move set to redefine engineering education and career readiness in India, Universal SkillTech University (USTU), Mumbai, in collaboration with Microsoft, have launched a next-gen B.Tech. program in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI & ML) designed to equip students with the skills and exposure needed to thrive in high-growth tech careers.

Strategically located in North Mumbai, USTU has rapidly emerged as a hub for industry-aligned learning. This newly launched AI & ML B.Tech. program is a testament to its mission of blending academics, real-world experience, and deep industry networks - what USTU calls its "Learn + Work + Network = Placement" formula.

What sets this program apart?

Students won't just learn theories - they'll master Gen AI tools, build intelligent systems, and work on live projects powered by byteXL's experiential edtech platforms and Microsoft's industry resources. From cutting-edge algorithms to hands-on implementation, the curriculum has been built by academic experts and tech leaders to match the rapid evolution of the AI ecosystem.

"At Universal SkillTech University, students are not just learning in classrooms, but also getting trained to be industry ready," said Dr. R. Kamatchi, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Universal SkillTech University.

She added, "This partnership with byteXL and Microsoft reflects our commitment to building India's most employable tech talent. Through this program, our students gain the skills, exposure, and mindset to thrive in cutting-edge AI domains - from large language models to enterprise-ready intelligent systems - resulting in high-impact career opportunities."

Mr. Sricharan Tadepalli, CSO & Co-founder of byteXL, echoed the vision, "This isn't just a degree - it's a launchpad for innovation. Together with USTU, we're empowering a generation ready to lead in deep tech careers across the globe, with opportunities reaching up to Rs45 LPA CTC."

By combining academic excellence with real-world applicability, the USTU-byteXL-Microsoft partnership aims to transform India's higher education landscape and fuel the country's rise as a global AI powerhouse.

To learn more about the USTU X byteXL B.Tech. Program, visit https://universalskilltechuniversity.edu.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor