Utkarsh Pipes and Fittings: 12 Quality Checks with 5X Protection

Utkarsh Pipes is one of the largest manufacturers of plumbing pipes and fittings in Eastern Asia. With over 50 years of expertise, ISO 9001:2015 certified conglomerate. Utkarsh, a trusted leader in the pipes and fittings industry, has shared their advanced quality testing methods for all PVC / CPVC / HDPE piping solutions. Every pipe endured more than 12 rigorous quality tests, ensuring superior strength, reliability, and safety. This initiative underscores Utkarsh’s vision to deliver a world-class product that undergoes rigorous, harsh conditions to reinforce trust and industrial confidence.

12 Tests, Zero Compromise: The Utkarsh Quality Promise

Utkash Pipes Quality Check Pass guarantees that every pipe has successfully cleared the endurance series of technical tests designed to meet the global benchmark. The twelve tests include:

Oxidation Induction Time (OIT): Verifies the thermal stability and long-term strength Environmental Stress Crack Resistance (ESCR): Evaluating the resistance power against UV exposure, humidity, and environmental hazards. Sustainability Test: Examine with comprehensive real-world usage for a long use Hydrostatic Pressure Test: Identifying the high pressure a pipe can withstand Leakproof Test: Confirm zero leakage for reliable water flow in any application Non-Toxin Test: A confirmed laboratory test that states the pipe is toxin or chemical-free and reliable to use for drinking water purposes Impact Test at 0°C: Demonstrate the toughness and resilience in extreme cold Tensile Strength: Evaluate the pipe ability to withstand pulling/stretching forces. Pullout Test: Verifies the strength and reliability of the thread joints Crush Test: To demonstrate the strength, a tractor drives over the pipe to check the resilience and external pressure. Crack Test: The pipes are subjected to intense stress or pressure to ensure no cracks or fractures develop. This ensures the toughness and ability to resist sudden shock in real-world conditions. Vicat Softening Temperature Test: To determine the softening point of products





Together, these form a scientifically robust quality control ecosystem that positions Utkarsh Pipes and Fittings to set a global benchmark with safety, reliability, and longevity across Indian infrastructure and utility sectors.

5X protection Advantage with Utkarsh Pipes and Fittings

Utkarsh Pipes safeguard 5X protection seal, ensuring performance that can be trusted.

Durability Leakproof Non-Toxic Pressure Resistance Ultra Strong

About Utkarsh Pipes

Deveshi Bansal, Head of Marketing at Utkarsh Pipes, acknowledged by stating, ‘Utkarsh Pipes and Fittings had started a modest venture specialised in all categories of PVC / CPVC / HDPE pipes. Now, excelling with more than fifty years of experience, Utkarsh Pipes and Fittings, the best pipe manufacturing company, has emerged as a game changer in the field of domestic and agricultural fields in Eastern India. Utkarsh Pipes Foundation rests firmly on integrity, premium quality, and excellence are the principles that have shaped a successful business years.’

In conclusion, Utkarsh Pipes commitment has earned numerous awards, like the EEPC (Engineering Export Promotion Council) Award to encourage outstanding performance and contribution in the engineering sector. We also participate in key industrial forums and meets like Pipes ka All Rounder Dealer Meet, PVC Dealer Meet, and many more. These recognitions and awards keep up our journey and position us as a leader in the industry.