Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited expands its presence

Inaugurates 22 banking outlets across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan Maharashtra and Puducherry today.

Highlights

Launches 22 banking outlets across the country taking the total to 737

Launches 8 banking outlets in the state of Bihar

Launches 3 banking outlets in the state of Jharkhand

Launches 2 each banking outlets in the state Rajasthan and Maharashtra

Launches 1 banking outlet in the state of Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana and Punjab each

Launches its first banking outlet in the union territory of Puducherry

Varanasi, September 23, 2022-: Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited (USFBL), today on its 13th Foundation Day announced the inauguration of 22 branch outlets in the country.

Mr. Govind Singh, MD & CEO, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited, via video conferencing inaugurated 22 banking outlets across various States and Union Territory, namely Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan Maharashtra and Puducherry. With this, the Bank has reached 737 branches in the country spread across 23 states and union territories.

The launch of these banking outlets is aligned with the Bank’s strategy to extend its reach in existing and newer geographies. This includes wholesale lending, micro banking loans (such as Joint Liability Group loans (“JLG loans”)), micro, small and medium enterprises (“MSME”) loans, housing loans, loan against property, commercial vehicles and construction equipment loans and gold loans along with current and savings accounts, term and recurring deposits, insurance products to its customers.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Govind Singh, MD & CEO, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited, said, “It is a momentous day for Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited as we expand our footprint across the country today with 22 Banking outlets. The inauguration of these branches significantly improves the access to financial products by the residents and entrepreneurs of every region in the country that the Bank has to offer”.

“Each and every State and Union Territory has a significant role and synergises with our strategic expansion in the country. We will continue to focus our service and product offerings of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited in the coming days”, he added.

These launch of these banking outlets are aligned with the Bank’s strategy to extend its reach and offer several financial services including current & savings accounts, fixed & recurring deposit accounts, loans, credit, insurance products and investment products to customers across our network. The customers can access banking through multiple channels like branches, ATMs, Internet banking, mobile banking, Unified Payment Interface (“UPI”) and call centre.

USBFL aims to provide financial services to the underserved and unserved customer segments while serving other segments of society including micro-banking loans (JLG loans), MSME loans, housing loans and loan against property amongst others. Also, the Bank provides facility to customers for opening a bank account without having to visit the branch through the tablet based application assisted model, “Digi On-Boarding”.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited (USFBL), incorporated on April 30, 2016, is engaged in providing banking and financial services with a focus on providing microfinance to the underserved and unserved segments. The Bank’s micro-banking operations are focused in rural and semi-urban locations of the country while its general banking operations are spread across the country. The Bank commenced its operations on January 23, 2017 pursuant to the small finance banking license granted by Reserve Bank of India on November 25, 2016.

The Bank extends microfinance loans based on Joint Liability Group (JLG) model to individuals, other retail asset loans including Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) Loans, Housing Loans (HL), Personal Loans, Commercial Vehicle Loans, Construction Equipment Loans and Wholesale Lending to borrowers.

The Bank offers a slew of digital services such as internet and mobile banking, Digi On-Boarding, UPI and an online account opening facility for clients, besides a range of ATMs and Micro ATMs for ease of transactions, amongst others. The Bank is headquartered at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor