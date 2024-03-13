Uttarakhand Unveils Heli Tours to Adi Kailash & Om Parvat

PNN

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], March 13: Nestled in the Kumaon Division, the picturesque town of Pithoragarh is poised to become a major pilgrim and tourist hub in Uttarakhand. The Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board, in collaboration with Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN) and a Nodia-based travel agency Trip to Temples, is spearheading this initiative by establishing aerial connectivity and tourism to the town.

"We are in talks with airlines to launch flights to Pithoragarh from Delhi, Dehradun and Varanasi as a first step," revealed senior government officials. The move comes as the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board has launched its one-of-a-kind pilgrimage program for Adi Kailash and Om Parvat, further amplifying Pithoragarh's significance.

The official said, "We along with KMVN and Trip To Temples have launched aerial pilgrimage tours for Adi Kailash, Om Parvat, Brahma Parvat and Parvati Mukut using helicopters. The five to eight day package will offer connectivity to these inaccessible places through six helicopter sorties and then using ATVs people can visit these places. The idea is to make the experience more affordable and attract a large audience."

To begin with the Uttarakhand government is providing a subsidy for the aerial darshan and the package would cost Rs 90,000 + GST. The itinerary encompasses six helicopter journeys, exploration by all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and premium accommodation in the Pithoragarh region. This program is poised to propel Pithoragarh onto the map as a new and exciting tourism destination in India. Online bookings can be made at https://www.triptotemples.com/ or by WhatsApp at +91 8510007751.

He disclosed that yatra will be run in two phases from April 10 to May 9, 2024, and then from November 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025, with each leg lasting between five and eight days. The bookings can be done only through Trip to Temples and a Gurugram-based regional airline will be operating flights from Dehradun to Pithoragarh on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays to facilitate this. This move aims to provide comfortable and time-saving access to this captivating Himalayan town. Apart from these efforts are also being made to connect the area/region with important cities like Delhi, Varanasi and Dehradun to facilitate tourists.

Notably beyond the religious significance, Pithoragarh itself boasts stunning natural beauty. Nestled amidst the majestic Himalayas, the town offers breathtaking views of snow-capped peaks, pristine alpine meadows, and lush valleys. Adventure enthusiasts can trek through unspoiled landscapes, while nature lovers can enjoy birdwatching, camping, and exploring the region's rich flora and fauna. This improved accessibility, coupled with the unique pilgrimage tours and the town's inherent charm, promises to transform Pithoragarh into a holistic tourism destination catering to pilgrims, nature lovers, and adventure seekers alike.

