Vaidya Spaces wins Distinguished Redevelopment Project Award 2024

New Delhi [India], October 21: Mumbai-based developer Vaidya Spaces Pvt. Ltd. recently won the 'Distinguished Redevelopment Project Award 2024' at the hotel Taj Mahal Palace, and what made the event even more special is the venue which holds an emotional and deep-rooted connection for the organisation.

The first-generation architect Sitaram Khanderao Vaidya was one of the Indian engineers of the iconic Taj hotel, which makes the recent achievement even more extraordinary, and with this award the fifth generation of Vaidya Spaces upholds the legacy of its predecessors.

At an impactful confluence of government policy-makers, visionaries, and leading luminaries of the real estate sector, Developer Vaidya Spaces was awarded at the inaugural edition of Times Redevelopment Awards 2024.

As one of the first-of-its-kind awards for redevelopment projects, the event was endorsed by dignitaries from the Housing Department and Urban Development Department, government of Maharashtra, as well as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA).

The event was graced by Mumbai municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, IAS, who lauded the summit as a brilliant effort and congratulated the award winners. The awardees were felicitated and presented with trophies across various categories, acknowledging their exceptional contributions to the real estate redevelopment in Mumbai.

This award to Vaidya Spaces acknowledges their contributions and their impeccable project completion track-record in the field of redevelopment, given their impressive journey of 93 years in architecture practice since 1931, and 45 years in the realty domain since 1979. Over the years, the developer Vaidya Spaces has successfully delivered a wide range of residential, commercial, and institutional projects, including an engineering college, a mall, and townships spanning over 45-plus acres. Vaidya Spaces was also instrumental as town planners in the complete rehabilitation scheme of 2001 Bhuj earthquake that hit Manfara in Kutch, Gujarat.

Their competence and domain knowledge, especially in tackling technically challenging projects, have undoubtedly positioned them as a prominent player in real estate.

The cornerstone of Vaidya Space's success has been:

* An impressive 100% track-record of on-time delivery of all projects till date (even during the phase of the Covid-19 pandemic)

* Financial commitment with a strong credit rating and

* Accessibility of leadership team to purchasers and members

Undoubtedly, as a prominent builder, Vaidya Spaces is recognised as the 'Developer-of-Choice' for many redevelopment projects across Mumbai.

The company has proven its mettle through the redevelopment of some of its renowned projects, including one of the largest redevelopment projects Aryavarta in JB Nagar, Andheri (East). Spread over two acres, this project comprises 300-plus luxury flats with access to modern amenities. While enduring the two phases of the Covid-19 pandemic, the project was successfully delivered after its remarkable completion in six months before the RERA completion timeline for the project.

The redevelopment award to Vaidya Spaces is a testimony to this excellence and commitment.

Vaidya Spaces, which is helmed by seasoned professionals Architect Sadhana Vaidya and Architect Jayant Vaidya (who has held prestigious positions as a government nominee on committees such as the Heritage Committee and Mumbai High Rise Committee Study Group, among others). With their next leadership comprising the fifth generation of architects and engineers, Vaidya Spaces is poised for transformational growth in the realty sector.

Vaidya West World: A new commercial and residential landmark along the Western Express Highway, Andheri - Vile Parle

The company has embarked on a large residential cum commercial project spread across 1.5 plus acres 'Vaidya West World' at the prime location of Western Express Highway (WEH) Andheri-Vile Parle. The project set to enhance the Commercial property & Residential skyline with its connectivity and amenities.

The upcoming One Aeropolis at Vaidya West World, is a Grade A Commercial Complex on Western Express Highway, with premium category of commercial office spaces with a single floor plate of 10,700 plus sq. ft. offering expansive highway views.

Its prime location at the junction of Andheri WEH and Gokhale Bridge (Bisleri junction) and five minutes' access to the airport, railway, and metro, makes it a highly desirable space for businesses.

Nestled in a strategic business enclave with proximity to corporate giants such as Hindustan Unilever, Bisleri, Glenmark and P&G, the commercial property 'One Aeropolis' is to be a stand-out futuristic building design by developers Vaidya Spaces and is poised to add a whole new paradigm to the property landscape. With such excellent location, this prime property is sure to enhance the brand visibility of its buyers and tenants.

Vaidya Spaces (VSPL) has outlaid major investment plans for their upcoming residential, ultra-luxury residential and commercial projects at prime locations across Mumbai and the momentum gained from this award is likely to motivate Vaidya Spaces towards next trajectory of growth in the real estate industry.

