Vaishnavi Group sets a new benchmark in Bengaluru's residential plotted development with its latest offering 'Vaishnavi Life'

Vaishnavi Group, a renowned Bengaluru real estate developer with an enviable track record of over 23 years of ahead of schedule delivery, has announced the launch of 'Vaishnavi Life', a premium plotted development located at Yelahanka Extension, just 25 minutes from Hebbal flyover.

Spread across 45+ acres, Vaishnavi Life features pre-engineered and smart plots ranging from 1150 - 3550 sq. ft. Vaishnavi Life boasts of a host of thoughtfully planned amenities such as a courtyard-themed 32,750 sq.ft clubhouse, 14 thematic parks and over two acres of central activity space amongst others.

Commenting on the launch of the premium plotted development project, C N Govindaraju, Chairman & Managing Director, Vaishnavi Group said, "Vaishnavi Life is an outcome of a larger vision to deliver premium residential plots and thoughtful, yet luxurious amenities for discerning home buyers in Bengaluru. The company has garnered customer goodwill for delivering projects ahead of schedule. Now, through Vaishnavi Life, we at Vaishnavi are redefining the concept of premium plotted developments."

"Currently, we see that North Bengaluru is the most preferred among seasoned investors as well as first time home buyers as a viable option for long-term real estate investment. Connectivity to the arterial Outer Ring Road as well as proximity to the Kempegowda International Airport apart from access to Bangalore's CBD are the key factors driving this demand," he added.

Yelahanka, touted as a high growth location is also peaceful and safe owing to the multiple defence establishments. Located before the airport toll, Vaishnavi Life, is strategically located with access to all parts of Bangalore as well as the peaceful environs of Yelahanka extension.

The residential plots at Vaishnavi Life start from Rs 49.10 lakh onwards.

Vaishnavi Group, a Bangalore based real estate company was started with the explicit aim of making a mark in the real estate segment as the most admired brand for its integrity, commitment and for exceeding expectations consistently. Started in 1998 by its charismatic leader, C N Govindaraju, a civil engineer by profession, the Group has come a long way, carving a niche for creating boutique projects, leaving an indelible mark amidst its expanding customer base. Never inclined to be a volume player, Vaishnavi Group has always been focused on smart developments that ensures micro focus and stringent quality control.

