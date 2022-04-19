VakeelSaab Production comes up with a crime thriller web series- 'Durashyam'

VakeelSaab Production has come up with a crime thriller web series 'Durashyam', running around the life of an upright Judge meeting a disastrous end. What is the worst scenario a Judge or any other person of higher authority could ever think of? Losing the power can be one of the answers to the question. But facing a personal loss of loved ones at the hand of his/her subordinate still remains the first.

Directed by Somesh Kumar Dahiya and starring a renowned face Aman Verma alongside Shweta Sinha, Vinay Kuhar, Prithvi Zutsi and Kuldeep Sareen. The plot of the series is inspired by the Durashyam wherein the gunman (played by Vinay Kuhar) drove the wife and the son of a Judge outside a shopping mall and viciously pumped bullets into the two in full public view. The murders have not confined its adverse effects on society alone but are fraught with wider ramification of sending shivers down the spine of holders of judicial office. This web series will be released on YouTube Channel.

Now the question arises, what was the intent of the gunman to take such a grievous step? What were the events that enraged the gunman? Was it a hatched conspiracy or was the gunman mentally unstable? All these questions will be answered SOON!

The producer and actor Vinay Kuhar said, 'when this occurrence took place, I was practicing law in Gurugram. Being an affiliate of the law, this whole episode shocked me. I closely witnessed the fearful disturbing effects it had on society. At first, I wanted to make a movie out of this but eventually I chose the OTT platform. Initially, I went pillar to post to look for the distribution partner but no one mustered courage because of the sensitive subject involved in the series. Then the owner of Saga Studios, Sd. Sumeet Singh came forward and assisted me in this whole project, without him, It was difficult for the project to see the light of day. I must add that Sumeet ji has always supported such unique projects'.

