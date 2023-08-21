ValueMomentum Partners with United Way and the Nirmaan to Bridge Gaps in Rural and Semi-Urban Healthcare

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 21: As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) mission, ValueMomentum’s “SHEE” program is working with the United Way and the Nirmaan Organization to improve access to healthcare in rural and semi-urban areas, especially for primary, intensive, and vision care.

Under this program, collaborating with Nirmaan in one instance and with United Way in the other, ValueMomentum has established two primary healthcare centres, called “White Coats Clinics,” serving the people of Qutbullapur and Tumukunta, which is near Hakimpet.

Additionally, working with Nirmaan, ValueMomentum has set up three intensive care unit (ICU) facilities within primary healthcare centres, one in Hyderabad and two in Andhra Pradesh. ValueMomentum also worked closely with a leading healthcare provider, L.V. Prasad Institute, on a high-impact initiative called “Avoidable Blindness,” which funds eye-care and vision centres for communities in the remote rural areas of Nirmal and Kothur in Telengana.

Empowering communities in both urban and semi-urban areas, ValueMomentum's “SHEE” CSR program embodies the company’s commitment to Sustainability, Healthcare, Education, and Entrepreneurship. It bridges gaps in STEAM education, healthcare access, and economic opportunities, and empowers the associates in those communities to lead and create change from within.

Previously, as emergency support during the COVID-19 pandemic, ValueMomentum funded the purchase of equipment and supplies for Government Hospitals, set up a community COVID-19 isolation centre and an oxygen plant, and supplied oxygen concentrators to several hospitals.

Representing the Board of ValueMomentum and echoing the thoughts of Team ValueMomentum, Ravi S Rao, Managing Director, Location Head, ValueMomentum, said the following, "There is considerable time, effort, and expense involved in becoming a doctor, and opportunities to earn a livelihood often draw them to urban clusters, denying much-needed medical practitioners to serve people in semi-urban and rural communities. By merging medicine with entrepreneurship, CSR grants that empower doctors to become entrepreneurs can be transformative. This innovative approach enables enhanced healthcare access in underserved rural and semi-urban communities, creating a lasting positive impact. It's more than a solution; it's a sustainable pathway to healthier communities and elevated healthcare standards."

