Vananam CEO & Founder Keshav Inani, felicitated at ET Achievers Awards 2023

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 5: In a world where innovation, leadership and entrepreneurial spirit drive progress, it is imperative to celebrate excellence in business. It is that time to recognise achievers, who have set exemplary standards of excellence, across diverse realms. Veteran industry leaders from across business, entrepreneurship, technology, and more, came together at the awards night to celebrate new benchmarks of success.

ET Achievers Awards 2023, which honours and recognises those who have made remarkable contributions across sectors, was held on September 25, 2023, at Hotel Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru. Keshav Inani, CEO & Founder of Vananam, was felicitated at the ET Achievers Awards ceremony by the well-known Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon.

Keshav's venture, Vananam is a progressive conglomerate that is set to revolutionize the business landscape. Founded in 2021, their goal is to identify, finance, and mentor businesses for exponential growth. His mission is clear and resolute: to nurture startups, providing them with the guidance and support necessary to become the unicorns of the future. His decision to embark on this entrepreneurial journey is a result of his vision, determination, and willingness to take calculated risks in pursuit of his passion.

Keshav reveals that the name "Vananam" draws inspiration from the Sanskrit word for wealth, underscoring their core focus on generating prosperity. Vananam's leadership is in the hands of a group of dynamic and visionary young leaders, backed by a highly motivated and efficient team. Together, they're on a mission to create wealth for all the stakeholders and drive growth in the business ecosystem. With their exciting and impactful approach, Vananam is poised to make a significant difference in the years to come.

Their business approach is distinctly forward-thinking. They invest and build in businesses poised to thrive in dynamic markets, led by strong founding teams. Beyond mere profit, they prioritize shared prosperity, offering fair compensation, quality products, and ethical partnerships. Strong ethics and governance are core, fostering trust and credibility.

In a matter of two years since its inception in September 2021, Vananam has demonstrated remarkable growth and diversification by establishing five diverse verticals, expanding its team to 197 employees, establishing international offices, and achieving a significant turnover of USD 100 million in the last financial year, underscoring its ability to adapt, innovate, and succeed in a short period.

Vananam's future vision is resolute and ambitious, with a commitment to evolving into a global conglomerate that positively influences myriad stakeholders, contributing to India's journey towards becoming a USD 10 trillion economy. Their strategy involves continuous scaling of existing businesses, exploration of emerging markets, and a focus on futuristic technology and innovation.

They embrace social responsibility through the Vananam Foundation and prioritize wealth creation for all stakeholders, reflecting an inclusive approach to business that extends benefits to employees, partners, and the wider community, all anchored in their unwavering belief in their ventures' potential for growth and impact.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor