Vandan Foods Limited IPO Opens on June 30, 2025

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30: Vandan Foods Limited (The Company, Vandan) is manufacturer of Refined Castor Oil and Castor De-Oiled Cake, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Monday, June 30, 2025, aiming to raise ₹ 30.36 Crore (At Upper Price Band), with shares to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

The issue size is 26,40,000 equity shares at a face value of ₹10 each with an IPO Price of ₹ 115 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation

Non-Institutional Investors – 12,54,000 Equity Shares

Retail Individual Investors – 12,54,000 Equity Shares

Market Maker – 1,32,000 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized by the Company for the prepayment or repayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings, funding the capital expenditure required for the expansion of the Dhinoj Facility, meeting its working capital needs and general corporate purposes. The issue will open on June 30, 2025 and issue will close on July 02, 2025.

The Lead Manager to the Issue is Nirbhay Capital Services Private Limited, The Registrar to the Issue is Bigshare Services Private Limited.

Mr. Jitendra Rameshbhai Patel, Managing Director of Vandan Foods Limited expressed “This IPO represents a defining step forward for Vandan Foods Limited as we strengthen our position in the castor oil value chain. From our humble beginnings in catering and agro-trading to becoming a B2B supplier of castor derivatives, our journey has been driven by innovation and quality. The proceeds from this offering will enable us to expand our facility, optimize our operations, and meet the growing demand across markets. We remain committed to sustainable growth and creating long-term value through operational excellence.”

