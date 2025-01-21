Vani Prakashan Heralds Dharamvir Bharati’s Centenary With Star-Studded Fest

New Delhi [India], January 21: Vani Prakashan Group commemorated the birth centenary of Dharamvir Bharati, one of Hindi literature's most revered figures, with a grand literary and cultural festival on January 16, 2025, at Mukti Auditorium, Mumbai. Hosted by theatre veteran Atul Tiwari, the event brought together an illustrious gathering of literary stalwarts, cultural icons, and celebrated performers to honor the enduring legacy of Bharati, whose masterpieces such as Gunahon Ka Devta and Andha Yug have left an indelible mark on Indian literature.

The centerpiece of this tribute was the unveiling of the 164th edition of Gunahon Ka Devta, Bharati's seminal novel that has inspired generations. The edition was presented to Pushpa Bharti Ji, the late author's wife, as a token of gratitude for her role in preserving and nurturing his literary legacy.

The festival opened with the Dharamvir Bharati Poetry Symposium, where literary luminaries Vishnu Sharma, Bodhisattva, and Kamlesh Malik reflected on Bharati's poetic brilliance and its timeless relevance.

This was followed by the launch of Alka Agarwal Sigtia's #Meera_Cool, with distinguished speakers Shoma Ghosh, Rajeshwari Sachdev, Vishnu Sharma, Vandana Sharma, Hemant Jha, and Vivek Agarwal delving into the contemporary themes explored in the book.

The festival also showcased Surya Bala's Yadon Ke Shilalekh, with esteemed speakers Sudarshana Dwivedi, Harish Pathak, Hari Mridul, and Chitra Desai offering their insights.

Later, Ambar Pandey's Matlab Hindu was introduced through an engaging discussion led by Prabhat Ranjan, Satya Vyas, Aditi Maheshwari and Priyanka Dubey, highlighting the intricate interplay of tradition and modernity in Hindi literature. Polyphony and delicate use of historical facts underlined Ambar’s genius.

In another session, Chinmayi Tripathi's Aathven Maale Par Swadhisthan was launched, with celebrated figures Ashok Mishra, Anu Singh Chaudhary, Joell Mukherjee and Yunus Khan sharing their perspectives Chinmayi ‘s poetry on its literary depth.

The program also featured Sameer Anjaan's Sameer Lafzon Ke Saath Ek Safnama, where the acclaimed lyricist himself engaged in a thought-provoking conversation about his creative journey besides Yunus Khan, the famous Radio Jockey and film historian.

A significant highlight of the day was the luminaries such as Ila Arun, Asgar Wajahat, Arvind Gaur, Atul Tiwari, Arun Maheshwari, Ajit Rai, and Prabhat Ranjan discussed Bharati's influence on contemporary literature, theater, and filmmaking. Atul Tiwari, Sameer Anjan, Asghar Wajahat, Piyush Mishra, Pushpa Bharti, Vishvnath Sachdev, Ram Gopal Bajaj joined for lighging of the lamp.

The festival concluded with an emotional crescendo in The Love Story of Five Generations, featuring captivating performances by celebrated actors Seema Pahwa, Pankaj Tripathi, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar, Sutapa Sikdar, Himani Shivpuri, and Anup Soni, who brought excerpts from Bharati's Gunahon Ka Devta and Andha Yug to life.

Arun Maheshwari, Managing Director of Vani Prakashan Group, shared, “Dharamvir Bharati's works have shaped the very soul of Hindi literature. This centenary celebration was our humble effort to honor his genius and inspire the next generation of writers and readers.” Aditi Maheshwari Goyal, CEO of Vani Prakashan, added, “As Vani Prakashan celebrates its 61st year, this festival represented a bridge between timeless classics and contemporary voices, ensuring Bharati Ji's legacy continues to flourish.” The program was attended by his wife and daughter Pragya Bharti.

Born on December 25, 1925, in Allahabad (now Prayagraj), Dharamvir Bharati's works, including Suraj Ka Saatvaan Ghoda, Andha Yug, and Yudh Yatra, have transcended time and geography, capturing the complexities of Indian society and human emotions. Honored with accolades such as the Padma Shri and Vyas Samman, Bharati's literary contributions remain a cornerstone of Hindi literature.

The Dharamvir Bharati Birth Centenary Festival invited literature enthusiasts, academics, and cultural aficionados to come together and celebrate the life and works of a literary titan.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor