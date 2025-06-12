Vatsal Rajgor invests USD 500k in collaborative venture with Prem Raj Soni, Moving Brahma

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 12: In a move that is emblematic of the irrevocable shift of the film and entertainment industry towards cutting-edge technology that yields measurable results, visionary tech entrepreneur Vatsal Rajgor has committed a sizeable investment of USD 500,000 (INR 4.27 cr.) to Moving Brahma, his upcoming venture with acclaimed filmmaker Prem Raj Soni. Moving Brahma is a full-stack, ROI driven marketing engine that connects the dots between marketing buzz and business outcomes, to revolutionise the way films are marketed. It combines Rajgor's disruptive tech-focused approach and Soni's nuanced insights into the entertainment biz to offer production houses, distributors and OTT platforms integrated and ROI-driven services.

Rajgor bears over a decade of experience in decoding consumer behaviour to drive growth at scale. Having founded Digimaze, a global performance marketing powerhouse and Strique AI, a proprietary SaaS platform that automates ad audits and media planning, his collaboration with Soni marks his bold foray into the world of films. Moving Brahma is a full-stack growth engine that applies the same principles of data-led performance and measurable impact to the world of cinema. Soni's complimentary skillset, deep roots in the entertainment ecosystem and perceptive mindset will enable Moving Brahma to move swiftly and enable change at scale.

Commenting on the funding strategy, Rajgor elaborated: "We began by leveraging existing infrastructure from Digimaze, a well-established performance marketing agency, and Strique, a well-funded SaaS company that has successfully closed a pre-Series A round. Moving Brahma is a subsidiary within our larger ecosystem and is currently funded internally by both these entities. As a result, we've been able to bootstrap Moving Brahma in a way that gave us both creative autonomy and financial stability. Instead of rushing into external funding, we chose to build a strong creative foundation and prove early-stage viability before bringing outside investors into the fold."

"The decision to draw on internal funding was a deliberate one. We wanted the freedom to develop high-quality IPs without external pressure. Creating a venture that is as path-breaking as ours comes with its own share of risks and challenges. Our bootstrapped nature gives us a longer runway to trial our approaches and test our theories. This is the very first time ever that precision targeting, creator-led execution and AI-driven media strategies will be leveraged for the Indian entertainment ecosystem. Moving Brahma will be the first of its kind on bridging the gap between content creation and consumer conversion. We're very excited with how far we've come and can't wait to see what the future has in store for us," Soni added.

To determine the quantum of funding required, the team worked backwardsfrom the kind of impact they envisioned creating, the quality of talent they wanted to attract, and the scale of stories they wanted to telland broke it down into phases. A detailed zero-based budgeting approach helped them to understand the minimum viable capital required to get through the first two years meaningfully.

While the co-founders reveal that they may consider exploring strategic investors who align with their creative and commercial vision, for now, they are engrossed in building an initial slate of IPs and concepts, alongside micro-content, teasers and creative development documents that allow investors to experience the tone and commercial potential of the venture. Rajgor is very clear that their focus will remain on raising funds to scale their existing creative vision, while ensuring we meet the financial milestones the duo commit to.

